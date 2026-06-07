NORTH OLYMPIC DISCOVERY MARATHON: The marathon in photos

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Jack Weaver of Bremerton won the men’s 10K and is presented with his poster by Kaitlin Alderson. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Half-marathon winner Nico Errichetti, 16, of Port Townsend shows off his poster. He is trying to win races at all five Run the Peninsula races. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Team DEI from Alaska won the team marathon at the NODM on Sunday, actually beating the individual marathon winner. From left are team members Shaq Odom, Tom Baillie, John Haley and Jacob Parisien. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Paige Gilchrist of Portland, Ore., was the winner of the women’s half-marathon Sunday. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Kindergartners take off at the starting line in Saturday’s NODM Kids’ Marathon (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Heavy clouds hovered beyond the start/finish line at the NODM 5K/10K on Saturday morning, but rains never did come.

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Heavy clouds hovered beyond the start/finish line at the NODM 5K/10K on Saturday morning, but rains never did come. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Michael Higuera gets a hug from NODM race volunteer Kaitlin Alderson and race director Victoria Jones after winning his first Run the Peninsula race. Higuera consistently finishes in the top five of every race he enters and he finally won one.

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Michael Higuera gets a hug from NODM race officials after winning his first Run the Peninsula race. Higuera consistently finishes in the top five of every race he enters. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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Michael Higuera of Port Angeles, a longtime veteran of the Run the Peninsula series, won his first race of the series, the 5K on Saturday morning in Port Angeles. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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5K and 10K runners take off at the starting line of the North Olympic Discovery Marathon weekend of races Saturday morning at the Port Angeles City Pier. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

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5K and 10K runners take off at the starting line of the North Olympic Discovery Marathon weekend of races Saturday morning at the Port Angeles City Pier. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

5K and 10K runners take off at the starting line of the North Olympic Discovery Marathon weekend of races Saturday morning at the Port Angeles City Pier.

Michael Higuera of Port Angeles, a longtime veteran of the Run the Peninsula series, won his first race of the series, the 5K on Saturday morning in Port Angeles. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Michael Higuera of Port Angeles, a longtime veteran of the Run the Peninsula series, won his first race of the series, the 5K on Saturday morning in Port Angeles.

Michael Higuera gets a hug from NODM race officials after winning his first Run the Peninsula race. Higuera consistently finishes in the top five of every race he enters. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Michael Higuera gets a hug from NODM race volunteer Kaitlin Alderson and race director Victoria Jones after winning his first Run the Peninsula race. Higuera consistently finishes in the top five of every race he enters and he finally won one.

Heavy clouds hovered beyond the start/finish line at the NODM 5K/10K on Saturday morning, but rains never did come. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Photos by Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News

Heavy clouds hovered beyond the start/finish line at the NODM 5K/10K on Saturday morning, but rains never did come.

Kindergartners take off at the starting line in Saturday’s NODM Kids’ Marathon.

Kindergartners take off at the starting line in Saturday’s NODM Kids’ Marathon (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Paige Gilchrist of Portland, Ore., was the winner of the women’s half-marathon Sunday. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Paige Gilchrist of Portland, Ore., was the winner of the women’s half-marathon Sunday.

Team DEI from Alaska won the team marathon relay at the NODM on Sunday. From left are team members Shaq Odom, Tom Baillie, John Haley and Jacob Parisien.

Team DEI from Alaska won the team marathon at the NODM on Sunday, actually beating the individual marathon winner. From left are team members Shaq Odom, Tom Baillie, John Haley and Jacob Parisien. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Half-marathon winner Nico Errichetti, 16, of Port Townsend shows off his poster. He is trying to win races at all five Run the Peninsula races.

Half-marathon winner Nico Errichetti, 16, of Port Townsend shows off his poster. He is trying to win races at all five Run the Peninsula races. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Alli Applewhite, 14, of Port Townsend won the women’s 10K. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Alli Applewhite, 14, of Port Townsend won the women’s 10K.

Jack Weaver of Bremerton won the men’s 10K and is presented with his poster by Kaitlin Alderson. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

Jack Weaver of Bremerton won the men’s 10K and is presented with his poster by Kaitlin Alderson. (Pierre LaBossiere/Peninsula Daily News)

By Pierre LaBossiere

Peninsula Daily News