LEFTIES: PA earns series win vs. Portland Pickles

PORT ANGELES — Caden Young, Ethan Wood and Nathan Huie all had early RBI singles on their way to multi-hit games, starter Tim Hudson went five strong innings and the Port Angeles Lefties earned a 7-1 win and a series victory over the Portland Pickles on Thursday night at Civic Field.

Hudson went 8-1 with a 3.65 ERA for the Citrus College Owls while playing under Lefties coach Don Brais, an Owls assistant coach. He kept up the strong stats in Thursday’s game, eating up five innings on the hill, allowing a run on a hit and two walks with four strikeouts.

Relievers Conner Weiss and Garrett Patterson each pitched two clean innings to lock down the series win over a perennial West Coast League power.

Port Angeles took advantage of 12 hits and seven walks given up by Portland.

The free passes and hit parade started early when leadoff hitter Jordan Daniels and Carter Enoch earned back-to-back walks.

Wood came through with an RBI single to left to score Daniels who was hustling from second base.

After a wild pitch and another walk to Kaleb Campbell, Huie added an RBI single followed by Young’s two-RBI base hit to center to put Port Angeles up 4-0.

Young singled to right center and stole second base before advancing to third on a George Smith single.

Sam Matosich drove in Young with a sacrifice fly for a 5-1 lead.

Wood added a solo home run with one out in the fourth and after another Campbell walk and a Huie single, Young dropped a double down the left-field line to drive in the Lefties’ final two runners.

Port Angeles (3-3) hosts Ridgefield tonight at 6:35 p.m. and will wrap the series at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.

Port Angeles 7, Portland 1

Portland 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 1

Port Angeles 4 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 X — 7 12 2

WP: Hudson LP: Kligman

Hitting

Portland: — Hong 1-4; Conner 1-4; Evans 1-4, 2B, RBI; Stroup 1-3. Hong 1-4; Conner 1-4; Evans 1-4, 2B, RBI; Stroup 1-3..

Port Angeles: — Young 3-4, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Wood 2-4, HR, 2 R, 2 RBI; Huie 2-4, RBI; Enoch 1-3, BB, R; Daniels 0-2, 2 BB, R.

Pitching

Portland: — LP: Kligman 2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K; Thompson 1.1 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K; McGeen 2.2 IP, H, 2 BB, 6 K; Sylvester 1 IP, H, K; Tordiffe IP, H, 2 K.

Port Angeles: — Hudson 5 IP, H, ER, 2 BB, 4 K; Weiss 2 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K; Patterson 2 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 K.

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Sports reporter/columnist Michael Carman can be contacted at sports@peninsuladaily news.com.