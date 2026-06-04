LEFTIES: Port Angeles held to 2 hits in shutout loss to Pickles

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles pitchers handed out eight free passes and hit two batters and the Lefties’ lineup was punchless in a 3-0 two-hit shutout loss against the Portland Pickles in a North-South West Coast League matchup at Civic Field on Wednesday night.

Starter Gabe Buranasiri got into and out of trouble in the first inning when the leadoff batter reached via error, he walked two batters and hit another for a 1-0 Portland lead after one frame.

Buranasiri yielded a leadoff walk to the Pickles’ Grafton Stroup to open the second and Stroup scored from second on Jack Mueller’s RBI single to center.

Portland added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when relief pitcher Evan Ellis gave up a leadoff single, hit a batter and allowed a walk to load the bases.

Ellis was pulled for Casey Julkowski and Portland’s Luke Kovac drove in the final run on a fielder’s choice.

Caden Young and Garrett Patterson each had singles for Port Angeles.

The Lefties (2-3) wrapped their series with Portland (3-2) late Thursday and will host the Ridgefield Raptors (3-2) for a three-game set beginning tonight at 6:35 p.m.

Portland 3, Port Angeles 0

Portland 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 — 3 5 3

Port Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 1

Hitting

Portland: — Mueller 1-5, R, RBI; Conner 1-2, 3 BB; Evans 1-4, BB, R; Stroup 1-3, 2 BB, R; Kovac 0-3, RBI..

Port Angeles: — Young 1-3; Patterson 1-4; Melton 0-2, BB; Ocko 0-2, BB.

Pitching

Portland: — Palmateer 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 K; Bultron 3 IP, BB, K; Wallin 2 IP, 3 K.

Port Angeles: — Buranasiri 2 IP, H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 2 K; Sweeney 3 IP, H, 2 BB, 5 K; Ellis 1.1 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 2 K; Julkowski 2.2 IP, H, 2 K.