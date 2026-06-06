Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Author and host of the Strange Planet podcast, Richard Syrett discusses his provocative new book “Tales from the Rock and Roll Twilight Zone,” and the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, with a new independent forensic report that is reopening one of the most controversial celebrity deaths in modern history.

Tuesday – Artistic Director and Conductor of the Port Angeles Symphony orchestra Jonathan Pasternack, previewing the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Second Segment – David Brownell, Executive Director of the North Olympic History Center.

Wednesday – Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter.

Second segment – Local Realtor Mae Graves, sharing county real estate statistics.

Third segment – Bacon Bits with Amanda Bacon.

Thursday – Clallam County Commissioner Mike French, with Recompete Coordinator Molly Pringle.

Second segment – Business Bits with Small Business Advisor Kevin Hoult.