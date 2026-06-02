YOUTH BASEBALL, SOFTBALL: Miller Construction, PA Power winners

The Majors 12U softball winners were PA Power. They are from left, front row, Jane Curran and Lucy Haller. From left, middle row, Charlize Fultz, Morgan Smith, Robyn Disque, Eliana Sandoval and Emely Armenta. From left, back row, coach Duffy Fors, Lacey Hoffman, Evelyn Fernie, Anna Leitz, Audrey Leitz, Emery Beery and coach Cami Fors. Not in the picture are Aubree Luvaas, Coach Natalie Steinman and coach Josh Roening. Look for more of the NOBAS and OJBR winners later this week.

Miller Construction won the North Olympic Baseball and Softball boys 46/60 championship this weekend at Lincoln Park, one of six Cal Ripkin and Olympic Junior Babe Ruth champions crowned this weekend. From left, back row are coaches Nathan Hofer, Devin Scott, Marvin Hunter. The players are from left, Aaron Johnson, Royce Janssen, Emerson Hunter, Benji Hooper, Finn McGinley, Finnagen Mosley, Cash Tyler, Theo Decker, Easton Scott, Kelton Fogarty, Ace Hunter, Colt Borkenhagen, Oliver Seymour and Julian Kacirk.

Miller Construction won the North Olympic Baseball and Softball boys 46/60 championship this weekend at Lincoln Park, one of six Cal Ripkin and Olympic Junior Babe Ruth champions crowned this weekend. From left, back row are coaches Nathan Hofer, Devin Scott, Marvin Hunter. The players are from left, Aaron Johnson, Royce Janssen, Emerson Hunter, Benji Hooper, Finn McGinley, Finnagen Mosley, Cash Tyler, Theo Decker, Easton Scott, Kelton Fogarty, Ace Hunter, Colt Borkenhagen, Oliver Seymour and Julian Kacirk.

The Majors 12U softball winners were PA Power. They are from left, front row, Jane Curran and Lucy Haller. From left, middle row, Charlize Fultz, Morgan Smith, Robyn Disque, Eliana Sandoval and Emely Armenta. From left, back row, coach Duffy Fors, Lacey Hoffman, Evelyn Fernie, Anna Leitz, Audrey Leitz, Emery Beery and coach Cami Fors. Not in the picture are Aubree Luvaas, Coach Natalie Steinman and coach Josh Roening. Look for more of the NOBAS and OJBR winners later this week.