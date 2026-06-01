WEST COAST LEAGUE: Lefties fall in 10 innings in finale with the Berries

SALEM, Ore. — The Port Angeles Lefties rallied with two runs in the ninth inning to take a lead, but the Marion Berries rallied with a run in the bottom of the ninth to tie and another run in the bottom of the 10th to win 7-6 and take the opening series of the season.

Port Angeles went into the ninth inning down 5-4. Garrett Patterson (Citrus College) put himself into scoring position with a double down the left-field line and Angel Vazquez (Dodge City CC) tied the game with an RBI double. Carter Enoch (Saddleback College) singled to center to give the Lefties a 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.

In the bottom of the inning, the Berries scored a run with a walk, single and sac fly.

The West Coast League places an automatic runner on second base in extra innings. Enoch took second and moved to third on a groundout. The Berries were able to throw him out at home when he tried to score on a grounder by Sam Matosich (Centralia College), who is back with the Lefties after being with the team in 2025.

The Lefties intentionally walked a batter in the bottom of the 10th to put runners at first and second, but then gave up two straight walks to give the Berries the win.

After winning the season opener Friday in Salem, the Lefties began the season 1-2. They traveled to Port Angeles on Monday to begin their opening homestand at Civic Field tonight against the Portland Pickles. The game begins at 6:30 p.m.

Brody Sprague (Corban University) finished the game 3-for-4 with an RBI. Vazquez was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and Enoch was 2-for-5. Ethan Wood (Regis University) and Nathan Huie (Faulkner University) each hit doubles.

Marion 7, Port Angeles 6 (10 inn.)

PA 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 0 — 6 11 3

MB 0 0 3 0 1 0 0 1 1 1 — 7 8 2

Pitching

PA — Glowinkowski 2.1 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 K; Ellis 2.2 IP, 2 H, BB, 3 K; Weiss 2.2 IP, H, 5 K; Williams 1.1 IP, ER, 3 BB, K.

Hitting

PA — Sprague 3-4, RBI; Vazquez 2-5, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Enoch 2-5, 2B, R, RBI; Wood 1-5, 2B, R.