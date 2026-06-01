ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brody Pierce, Port Angeles track and field; Cyrus Politte, Clallam Bay track and field

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Clallam Bay’s Cyrus Politte, left, and Port Angeles’ Brody Pierce were champions at the 1B and 2A state track meets this weekend, respectively.

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It was a record-setting weekend in track and field.

Port Angeles senior Brody Pierce already had a successful 2A state track and field meet at Mount Tahoma Stadium this weekend when he finished 11th in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches, then placed in the long jump, coming in eighth with a jump of 21-9½, a personal-best distance.

Pierce was just getting started. Late Saturday, he uncorked a triple jump of 47-5, winning the event by 2½ feet. Not only was that a personal-best distance, it set a Port Angeles school record, breaking the previous mark set by Scott Ashmon 38 years ago in 1988.

Pierce is one of two Olympic Peninsula state champions in track this year, the other being Cyrus Politte of Clallam Bay, who took first in the 1B high jump at 6-2. Politte also finished second in the 1B triple jump at 44-1 and sixth in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.11.

Politte and teammate William Hull were the only Clallam Bay athletes at state and, combined, they finished sixth as a team at the 1B meet.

Athletes of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.