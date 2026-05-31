NOBAS BASEBALL: Elks battles Rotary in title game

Geoffrey Sullivan of the Elks pitches against Rotary in the North Olympic Baseball and Softball Majors 50/70 championship game at Lincoln Park on Friday. Rotary ended up winning the championship. Miller won the 40/10 Majors title, while in softball, Leitz won the 16U title, PA Power won the Majors 12U championshop and Fors Financial won the Minors championship game. Look for photos of the winning teams in the Peninsula Daily News sports later this week. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)