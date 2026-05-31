AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL: Wilder Senior splits four in opening weekend

LYNNWOOD — The Wilder Senior American Legion Baseball Club got good pitching in every game, but split four games this weekend at an 18U tournament held in Lynnwood.

Wilder Sr. pitchers allowed just 18 hits in the four games. Wilder concluded its weekend with a 6-1 loss to the Washington A’s Showcase club.

Carston Seibel went 3⅔ innings, allowing three hits and striking out eight. He allowed five earned runs, however. Abe Brenkman and Ethan Swenson pitched 2⅓ scoreless innings, allowing one hit. Swenson struck out three in 1⅓.

Carson Waddell went 2-for-3, while Ian Smithson had a double and an RBI. Bryce Deleon hit a double.

Wilder Sr. finished play Saturday with a 7-0 shutout over the Dragons Elite 18U team with three pitchers combining for a three-hitter. Earlier Saturday, Wilder was beaten by the Mavericks 8-0.

Wilder Sr. also won its season opener 9-4 over the ENW Bandits on Friday, allowing five hits.

In the shutout over Dragons Elite, Kody Williams went four innings, allowing three hits and striking out five. Devyn Dearinger went two innings and struck out one, allowing no hits and Logan Doyle went an innings, striking out two.

At the plate, Brayden Martin went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base. Easton Fisher hit a double and drove in a run, while Waddell and Owen Leitz each scored two runs and stole a base.

Wilder Sr. did most of its damage in the sixth inning, scoring four runs on two errors, a dropped third strike, a hit batsmen, a walk and timely RBI hits from Martin and Fisher.

In the loss to the Mavericks, Wilder Sr. managed just one hit, by Brenkman. Parker Pavlak pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings, striking out three.

In the season-opening win over the ENW Bandits, Wilder banged out 11 hits.Seibel was 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Lincoln Bear had a hit and three RBIs, while Hunter Tennell had a hit and two RBIs. Waddell had a hit and two runs scored and Brenkman had a hit and an RBI.

On the mound, Martin went four innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He struck out four. Ethan Swenson went two innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

A’s 6, Wilder Sr. 1

A’s 0 0 0 5 1 0 x — 6 4 1

WSr. 0 0 0 0 1 0 x — 1 5 1

Pitching

WSr. — Seibel 3.2 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 8 K; Brenkman IP; Swenson 1.1 IP, H, 3 K.

Hitting

WSr. — Waddell 2-3; Smithson 1-2, 2B, RBI; DeLeon 1-2, 2B; Bear 1-3.

Wilder 7, Dragon Elite 18U 0

Drag. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 4

WSr. 0 2 0 0 1 4 x — 7 4 0

Pitching

WSr. — Dearinger 2 IP, K; Williams 4 IP, 3 H, 5 K; Doyle IP, 2 K.

Hitting

Martin 2-2, 2 R, RBI, SB; Fisher 1-1, 2B RBI; Waddell 1-2, 2 R, SB; Leitz 0-3, 2 R, SB.

Mavericks 8, Wilder Sr. 0

WSr. 0 0 0 0 0 x x — 0 1 1

Mavs 3 5 0 0 x x x — 8 7 1

Hitting

WSr. —Brenkman 1-1

Pitching

WSr. — Schmadeke 2.2 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 2 K; Pavlak 1.1 IP, 3 K.

Wilder Sr. 9, ENW Bandits 4

WSr. 2 0 0 4 1 2 x — 9 11 3

ENW 0 0 0 1 0 3 x — 4 5 0

Pitching

WSr. — Martin 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 K; Swenson 2 IP, 2 H, 3 K.

Hitting

WSr. — Seibel 3-4, 2 R, RBI; Bear 1-2, 3 RBI; Waddell 1-2, 3 R; Tennell 1-4, 2 RBI; Brenkman 1-1, RBI.