Shellfish harvesting closure partially lifted in Discovery Bay

PORT TOWNSEND — Jefferson County Public Health has partially lifted its closure of shellfish harvesting from Discovery Bay.

The bay had been closed to harvesting due to elevated levels of paralytic shellfish poison, a naturally occurring marine biotoxin produced by certain microscopic algae.

The closure remains in effect for butter and varnish clam harvesting as those species can retain the biotoxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning for up to a year.

Sequim Bay remains closed for all species.

For a map of safe shellfish harvest areas, visit www.doh.wa.gov/shellfish safety.htm or call the Biotoxin Hotline at 1-800-562-5632.