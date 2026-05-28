Port Angeles to update its critical areas ordinance

PORT ANGELES — The city of Port Angeles is beginning a process to update its critical areas ordinance.

The ordinance specifies how land may be developed near environmentally sensitive areas, such as areas at risk for landslides or erosion, frequently flooded areas, aquifer recharge areas, wetlands that help store and filter water and areas that provide habitat for fish and wildlife.

The state’s Growth Management Act requires cities and counties to update critical ares regulations every 10 years to reflect the best available science.

The ordinance will be a topic of discussion during Port Angeles Planning Commission meetings on June 24, July 22 and Aug. 26, and a public hearing is scheduled during the commission’s Sept. 23 meeting.

The commission meets at 6:30 p.m. in the city council chambers at Port Angeles City Hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

Participants also may join the meetings online. Agendas and meeting links are posted at www.cityofpa.us/583/meetings-agendas.

The final draft of the updated ordinance will be submitted to the city council for consideration.

For more information, email the city’s Community and Economic Development department at ced@cityofpa.us or visit www.cityofpa.us/1442/critical-areas-ordinance-updates.