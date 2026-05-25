Man taken to Forks hospital after motorcyle crash

FORKS — A La Push man was taken to Forks General Hospital following a motorcycle wreck, the State Patrol reported.

Dean Penn, 66, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 189 at 1:09 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his Honda 2009 Harley-Davidson and left the roadway, the State Patrol said. The motorcycle came to rest on the right shoulder, the agency added.

An ambulance took Penn to the hospital, the State Patrol said. He was not wearing a helmet, the agency reported.

The cause was pending an investigation, and it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol were factors, the State Patrol said.

The motorcycle was totally destroyed.