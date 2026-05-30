EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Marketing parks, speed limit changes to be discussed

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 30, 2026

A marketing strategy for Clallam parks, speed limit changes on two Jefferson County roads and a report on the Clallam PUD’s compliance with the Energy Independence Act are on agendas for government meetings next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding the amended employment contract for Todd Mielke, the county administrator, during their weekly business meeting on Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m. Monday, will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the county commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• An agreement with Ovibos Consulting for $90,000 to develop a comprehensive marketing and content strategy for Clallam County Parks.

• Position reviews for a court clerk in District Court I and a fiscal specialist in the Treasurer’s Office.

• An interlocal agreement with the city of Sequim for sharing contracts for procurement of materials and supplies.

• A call for a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. June 30 regarding the proposed allocation of Regional Surface Transportation Block Grant funding.

• An agreement with the state Department of Commerce for a $50,000 Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grant for the Peninsula Housing Authority’s Eklund at Gales project.

• A subrecipient agreement with Public Utility District 1 of Clallam County for $27,000 to connect water service to the Peninsula Housing Authority’s Eklund at Gales project.

• An update on the Criminal Justice contracts with the cities of Port Angeles and Sequim from Mielke and Dee Boughton.

• An amended agreement with the Puget Sound Partnership to support Clallam County projects in the Onsite Septic Management Plan.

• An agreement with the County Road Administration Board for $814,000 to overlay Old Olympic Highway with hot-mix asphalt between Kitchen-Dick and Carlsborg roads.

• An agreement with the Secretary of State to produce and distribute voters pamphlets through June 30, 2027.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Clallam County Heritage Advisory Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

• The Animal Solutions Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Emergency Operations Center at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89070696643?pwd=NLQD04pjXD6qHeTFajbz04m2PqGFb7.1.

For audio only, call 253-205-0468 then enter meeting ID 890 7069 6643 and passcode 881561.

• The Homelessness Task Force will meet at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 of the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/95662121034?pwd=OGtnbTgydVJNWG1hc25Rck5XQ0xiZz09.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 956 6212 1034 and passcode 12345.

• The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Trails Advisory Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Crescent Community Advisory Council will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Joyce Fire Hall, 51250 state Highway 112, Joyce.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87019304582?pwd=dpZRidSTHZ0NkgOcDU2TWowSUdsZz0g.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 870 1930 4582 and passcode 12345.

• The Clallam County Planning Commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday has been canceled.

• The Housing Solutions Committee will meet at 9 a.m. Friday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81387023267.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 731 249 7453 and passcode 08816.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will conduct a public hearing regarding proposed speed limit changes on Anderson Lake and Cape George roads when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• Agreements with Chime In and Chimacum Band Boosters for Thriving Communities Small Grants Program funding.

• An agreement with Environmental Science Associates for $84,523 to provide cultural support for the installation of a grinder pump at the Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding and Star Marine, part of Phase 4 of the Port Hadlock Urban Growth Area sewer system.

• Resignation, appointments and several reappointments to various volunteer boards and commissions.

• A letter of support for the proposed Jamestown S’ Klallam Tribe Land Transfer Act of 2026.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Risk Management Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

To join the online meeting, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85745374749.

• The Tourism Coordinating Council will host a joint special meeting with the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89949550777.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 899 4955 0777.

• The Jefferson County/City of Port Townsend LEOFF 1 Retirement Disability Board will conduct a special meeting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in the first floor conference room at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

• The Jefferson County Marine Resources Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Point Hudson Pavilion Building, 355 Hudson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://wsu.zoom.us/j/97019789946.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 970 1978 9946.

Clallam County Public Utility District

Clallam County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a preliminary report on the district’s compliance with the Energy Independence Act during a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.

To join the meeting on Microsoft Teams, use meeting ID 285 907 015 639 315 and passcode br7KE9vU.

For audio only, call 564-999-2000 and enter conference ID 211 349 626#.

The report, which will be presented by the state Auditor’s Office, covers the period of Jan. 1, 2025, through Dec. 31, 2025.

Jefferson County Public Utility District

Jefferson County Public Utility District commissioners will hear a presentation on the 2025 Financial Audit by Tyler Canady when they meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The commissioners also will discuss the performance of a public employee in executive session during a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the PUD offices at 310 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meetings online, visit www.zoom.us/my/jeffcopud or call 833-548-0282, meeting ID 4359992575#.

The agendas are posted at https://jeffpud.diligent.community/Portal/MeetingTypeList.aspx.

Port Angeles city

The Port Angeles city council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at city hall, 321 E. Fifth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting, visit www.cityofpa.us/Live-Virtual-Meetings or https://cityofpa.webex.com/cityofpa/j.php?MTID=mf13f77da3c2be211c921094391b0ca1b.

For audio only, call 1-844-992-4726 and enter access code 2557 722 1543.

Public comment sent to council@cityofpa.us will not be read during the meeting, but it will be entered into the meeting record.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.cityofpa.us/583/Meetings-Agendas.

Port Townsend city

The Port Townsend City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding conversion or addition of dwelling units in existing buildings when it meets at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in council chambers at City Hall, 540 Water St., Port Townsend.

To view the meeting live, visit www.cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/98187633367.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID 981 8763 3367.

Written comments may be submitted at https://publiccomment.fillout.com/cityofpt.

The full agenda is posted at https://cityofpt.us/citycouncil/page/agendasminutesvideos.

Port Townsend schools

The Port Townsend School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in executive session at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will conduct a public hearing regarding a proposed extension of the capital projects budget at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the district’s board room at 1610 Blaine St., Port Townsend.

The agendas and meeting links are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/ptsd/Board.nsf/Public.

Quilcene School Board

The Quilcene School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board meets in Room 9 at 294715 U.S. Highway 101, Quilcene.

Attendees can register for a Zoom link at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/pDVRNt13TqKp6jIWz4VHUA.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://www.qsd48.org/board-agenda 24 hours prior to the meeting.

Sequim schools

The Sequim School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the district’s board room, 503 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/sequim/Board.nsf/vpublic?open.

Olympic Medical Center

Olympic Medical Center commissioners will meet at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in Linkletter Hall at Olympic Memorial Hospital, 939 Caroline St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.olympicmedical.org/calendar/events/board-of-commissioners-meeting-1230-pm/?calendardate=20260603123000.

The meeting agenda is expected to be posted at www.olympicmedical.org/about-us/board-of-commissioners.

Fire District 3

Clallam County Fire District 3 commissioners will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the district’s training and operations center, 255 Carlsborg Road, Sequim.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84401730144?pwd=Y2ZtS0wzSDFLVlVlTG9CUW9GdDVidz09.

For audio only, dial 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 868 5240 5153 and passcode 912707.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://ccfd3.org/board-meetings.

The district covers the east side of Clallam County with a small portion in Jefferson County.

Quilcene Fire Rescue

The Quilcene Fire commissioners will host a joint special meeting with commissioners from Quilcene Fire Rescue and Discovery Bay Fire at 6 p.m. Monday.

The commissioners will discuss the proposed formation of a regional advanced life support program and a proposed interlocal agreement between District 2 and District 4 regarding firefighter backfill.

The hybrid meeting will be in Station 21, 70 Herbert St., Quilcene.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/5395075683.

The full agenda is posted at https://quilcenefirerescue.org.