Port Townsend’s Mauro remaining candidate for Bainbridge job

BAINBRIDGE — Bainbridge Island city manager finalist Jeff Niten has withdrawn from the recruitment process and has decided to remain in his current position as Mountlake Terrace City Manager, the city of Bainbridge Island announced on Friday.

The city council’s recruitment process will continue with the remaining finalist, John Mauro, who has served as Port Townsend city manager since 2019.

Additional information will be shared as the process moves forward, the city said.

The next city manager will replace Ellen Schroer, who has been serving in an interim capacity since previous city manager Blair King retired in March.

The search for a new city manager began in December when 30 candidates applied.

Bainbridge Island operates under a council-manager form of government, in which the council is responsible for hiring and overseeing the city manager, who serves as the organization’s chief executive officer and reports to the council. City staff report to the city manager.