Letter of intent process to open for Phillips grant

SEQUIM — A letter of intent process will open next month for the Benjamin N. Phillips Memorial Fund Grant.

Nonprofit organizations that serve Clallam County are encouraged to apply.

The Olympic View Community Foundation, in partnership with Seattle Foundation, said the process will open July 6 .

The Benjamin N. Phillips Memorial Fund was established as a legacy gift from Benjamin Phillips, a Clallam County resident and business leader whose philanthropic vision continues to benefit a broad range of charitable organizations.

“We’re honored to help steward Benjamin Phillips’ legacy by supporting nonprofits that make a meaningful impact in Clallam County,” said Jessica Elliott, OVCF executive director.

Letters of intent are due by Aug. 7 and a full application, by invitation, will open Sept. 3. The full application deadline is Sept. 30.

Interested organizations should begin the application process by submitting a Letter of Inquiry via Seattle Foundation’s grantmaking portal at https://seattlefoundation.powerappsportals.com/open-grant-opportunities. LOIs will be reviewed by the Phillips Fund Staff and the OVCF advisory committee. Selected applicants will be invited to submit a full grant proposal.

Questions regarding grant eligibility or program alignment can be emailed to grants@ov-cf.org. If assistance is needed with the Seattle Foundation portal or to access to a previous account, email a.henderson@seattlefoundation.org.