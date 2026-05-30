EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

• Port Angeles Business Association — Breakfast meetings with networking and educational programs are held at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features the Builders Association, discussing changes to building codes.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the PABA meeting who do not order breakfast.

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays in Port Angeles.

This week features a scholarship luncheon at Field Arts & Events Hall in lieu of a regular meeting.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at the Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features scholarship presentations.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features a presentation by Ann Penner on treatment of children’s bone fractures.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Olympic Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. every Thursday at Port Angeles Food Bank, 632 N. Oakridge Drive, Port Angeles. Coffee will be served.

This week features a business meeting.

• Soroptimist International of Port Angeles-Noon Club — Meets at noon on the first three Fridays of each month at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features a scholarship luncheon.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Soroptimist meeting who do not order lunch or a beverage.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP) — Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E. Washington St., Sequim.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club – Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

This week features a board meeting.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsendSunriseRotary @gmail.com.

• The Port Townsend Rotary Noon Club — Meets in person at noon on the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

This week features Chimacum students of the month.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.