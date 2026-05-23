Todd Ortloff Show guests this week

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 23, 2026

PORT ANGELES — Here is this week’s schedule for the 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Todd Ortloff Show on KONP 1450 AM, 101.7 FM in Port Angeles, 101.3 FM in Sequim and myclallamcounty.com on the internet outside the Port Angeles area.

This week’s scheduled lineup:

Monday – Memorial Day special programming.

Tuesday – Members of Peninsula College’s drama department, discussing their upcoming play “The Hands at 12 & 12,” written by Running Start senior and honors student Brianna Palenik.

Second segment — Mark Johnson, accompanist, and Trent Pomeroy of Peninsula Singers discussing their upcoming spring concert, “Unbound.”

Third segment – Jessica McKenzie from the Port Angeles Community Players, discussing their upcoming play “Miss Holmes.”

Wednesday – Seattle Mariners baseball, brought to you by Leitz Farm Supply and Equipment Sales.

Thursday – Victoria Jones, Executive Director of North Olympic Discovery Marathon, discussing the upcoming marathon and what it brings to our community.

Second segment — Ingrid Nixon from the Story People of Clallam County, discussing the upcoming Liars Contest.

Third segment — Jarrett Hanson, Port Angeles High School Band Director, discussing their upcoming Year End Celebration Concert at Field Arts and Events Hall.