EYE ON BUSINESS: This week’s meetings

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 23, 2026

• Port Angeles Rotary — Meetings at noon on Wednesdays at the student-run Wildcat Cafe at Lincoln School, 905 W. Ninth St., Port Angeles.

This week features Clallam County Prosecutor Mark Nichols.

• Port Angeles Nor’Wester Rotary — Meeting in person at 7 a.m. Friday at Port Angeles Senior & Community Center, 328 E. Seventh St., Port Angeles.

This week features Olympic Peninsula Community Clinic.

Zoom access is by request. Email info@rotarynorwester.org for information.

• Port Angeles Kiwanis Club — Meets in person from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Joshua’s Restaurant, 113 Del Guzzi Drive (off U.S. Highway 101) in east Port Angeles.

This week features Olympic Peninsula history with David Brownell.

There is a $5 minimum charge by Joshua’s for those at the Kiwanis meeting who do not order lunch.

• Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce — Monthly luncheon meetings are held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Sunland Golf Club, 109 Hilltop Drive, Sequim.

This week features the Sequim School District.

Reservations are required and cost $27 for attendees with lunch or $10 for attendance without lunch. No payments will be accepted at the door. For more information, phone 360-683-6197 or email office@ sequimchamber.com.

• Sequim Sunrise Rotary — Hybrid meetings at 7 a.m. on Fridays at the Dungeness River Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road, Sequim, and online via Zoom.

This week features Sula Jacobs, superintendent of Olympic National Park.

Programs can be found at http://sequimsunriserotary.org. For a Zoom invitation, email sequimsunrise rotaryclub@gmail.com.

• Sequim Rotary Noon Club (PSDP) — Meets in person at noon every Thursday at the Big Elk Restaurant, 707 E. Washington St., Sequim.

• West End Business and Professional Association — Meets in person from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Forks Congregational Church Fellowship Hall, 280 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

• The Port Townsend Kiwanis Club — Meets in person at noon Wednesdays at the Highway 20 Roadhouse Restaurant, 2152 W. Sims Way, Port Townsend.

• The Port Townsend Sunrise Rotary Club — Hybrid meetings at 7:15 a.m. Wednesdays. In person at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend, and streaming on the Zoom platform.

For access to the Zoom meeting, email PTTownsend SunriseRotary@gmail.com.

• The Rotary Club of East Jefferson County — Meets at noon Thursdays at the Tri-Area Community Center, 10 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

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All of the above meetings are open to the public.