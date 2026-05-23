Section of Olympic Discovery Trail to be closed next week

PORT ANGELES — A portion of the Olympic Discovery Trail east of Port Angeles will be temporarily closed for maintenance Tuesday through Friday.

The trail will be closed between the Ennis Creek trailhead and the Morse Creek trailhead, according to a news release.

The scheduled work includes debris removal from landslides earlier this year and clearing culverts to restore drainage.

Crews will be working between 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily, but the section of the trail will remain closed until all work has been completed, according to the news release.

For more information, visit www.cityofpa.us.