EYE ON THE PENINSULA: Jefferson commissioners to consider fireworks ban

Published 1:30 am Saturday, May 23, 2026

Budget revisions, a possible ban on fireworks and the proposed annexation of Flaura’s Acres will be before North Olympic Peninsula boards and commissions next week.

Clallam County Commissioners

The three Clallam County commissioners will consider adopting several budget revisions, supplemental appropriations and debatable budget emergencies during their weekly business meeting Tuesday.

The commissioners’ work session, at 9 a.m., will preview items set for action at their formal meeting, which will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday. They will not meet on Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday.

The hybrid meetings will be in the commissioners’ meeting room in the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

The meetings can be viewed online at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

To participate via Zoom video, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83692664344.

For audio only, call 253-215-8782 then enter meeting ID 836 9266 4344 and passcode 12345.

Agenda items include:

• An amended agreement with Puget Sound Partnership to support projects in the Onsite Septic Management Plan.

• An agreement with the County Road Administration Board for $814,000 to overlay Old Olympic Highway between Kitchen Dick Road and Carlsborg Road with hot-mix asphalt.

• An update on the Energy Efficiency Retrofit Grant for county headquarters.

• An agreement with the Secretary of State to produce and distribute the voters’ pamphlet.

• A request for a letter of support for the Economic Development Council’s Opportunity Zone 2.0 application.

• Position reviews for a service desk technician in Information Technology and a deputy public records officer in Information Technology’s Public Records Office.

• Verbal approval to join the Np riparian buffer rule lawsuit.

• A renewed agreement with the Washington State University Extension for program services.

• An agreement with the Port Angeles Fire Department for $348,080 to maintain two autonomous post-overdose response teams for weekday coverage across the county though Dec. 31, 2027.

• A letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation and its Maritime Administration in support of the Port of Port Angeles’ Terminal 3 Cargo Efficiency Upgrades project application.

• An agreement with Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe for annual Olympia oyster population surveys.

The meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

Public comment may be sent to loni.gores@clallamcountywa.gov.

Other Clallam County meetings:

Meeting agendas are posted at https://clallamcowa.portal.civicclerk.com.

• The Solid Waste Advisory Committee will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

• The Fair Advisory Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in room 160 at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit www.zoom.us/join or call 1-253-215-8782, then enter meeting ID 881 0699 0452 and enter passcode 12345.

• The Sheriff’s Citizen Advisory Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ conference room at the Clallam County Courthouse, 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81041300367?pwd=NvrgjMRxnNuHCSPBPCa41sWxUZpMqE.1.

Jefferson County commissioners

The three Jefferson County commissioners will consider a ban on fireworks when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the commissioners’ chambers at the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/93777841705.

For audio only, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter access code 937-7784-1705#.

Public comments emailed to jeffbocc@co.jefferson.wa.us will be included in the meeting minutes. Comments also may be made in person, via Zoom or by telephone.

Agenda items include:

• A call for a public hearing at 3 p.m. June 15 regarding a proposed ban on fireworks.

• An interlocal agreement with the city of Port Angeles for $100,000 for Pencom 911 to provide warrant and protection order services for Jefferson County. The city of Port Townsend will pay $40,000.

• An interlocal mutual aid agreement with Clallam County Fire District 3 to provide tactical EMS services as part of the Crisis Response Team.

• An agreement with Sargent Engineers, Inc. for $145,955 to provide engineering services for two projects at the solid waste transfer station.

• An amended agreement with the state Department of Health for an additional $12,233, for a total of $6,292,517, to proved public health services.

• A resignation from and an appointment to the Jefferson County Rural Library District Board of Trustees and a reappointment to the Intellectual/Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board.

• A request from the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe for a letter of support regarding the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe Land Transfer Act of 2026.

• A continuation of the workshop regarding a proposed policy on the use of artificial intelligence.

• A quarterly briefing session and coordination meeting with directors of county departments.

• In executive session, a discussion with the county administrator and chief civil deputy prosecuting attorney regarding litigation or potential litigation.

The full agenda is expected to be posted at www.co.jefferson.wa.us under the BoCC Agenda link in the “Helpful Links” section at the bottom of the page.

Other Jefferson County meetings:

The county’s meeting schedule is posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us.

• The Civil Service Commission meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday has been canceled.

• The Jefferson County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board will meet at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the Pacific Room at Jefferson County Public Health, 615 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81036379236?pwd=IwFWK0N3UBEo8QTCKKIGje4xq7DMHo.1.

The meeting link is expected to be posted at https://co.jefferson.wa.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=3140.

• The Housing Fund Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the county commissioners’ chambers in the Jefferson County Courthouse, 1820 Jefferson St., Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/91098454388.

• The Jefferson County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Washington State University Jefferson County Extension, 97 Oak Bay Road, Port Hadlock.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Jefferson County Transit Center, 63 Four Corners Road, Port Townsend.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/95998994925?pwd=p8TXkhpx0ZZOMupwO12jr3FkhbxbP1.1.

Port of Port Angeles

Port of Port Angeles commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the port commission, 338 W. First St., Port Angeles.

Comments may be submitted until 8 a.m. Tuesday to jennar@portofpa.com or by calling 360-461-9515.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://portofpa.com/about-us/agenda-center.

Forks city

The Forks City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding several proposed zoning changes when it meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The hybrid meeting will be at city hall, 500 Division St., Forks.

To join the meeting online, visit https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86797691042?pwd=m8jhaXoaPUMib8qJ8pHqrD2TxIRN4p.1.

The agenda is expected to be posted at www.forkswashington.org.

Sequim city

The Sequim City Council will conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed annexation of the Flaura’s Acres subdivision at 6 p.m. Monday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the civic center, 152 W. Cedar St., Sequim.

Written public comment can be sent to clerk@sequimwa.gov and will be distributed to the council prior to the meeting.

The full agenda and meeting link are posted at https://www.sequimwa.gov/215/Agendas-Minutes.

Chimacum School Board

The Chimacum School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in Room 702 at Chimacum Elementary School, 91 West Valley Road, Chimacum.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at go.boarddocs.com/wa/chimacum/board.nsf/public.

Crescent school

The Crescent School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The board will meet in the library at Crescent School, 50350 state Highway 112, Joyce.

The agenda is expected to be posted at https://go.boarddocs.com/wa/crescent/Board.nsf/Public.

Quillayute Valley schools

The Quillayute Valley school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The board will meet in the library at Forks High School, 261 S. Spartan Ave., Forks.

The agenda and meeting link are expected to be posted at https://www.qvschools.org/o/qvsd/page/board-meetingsagendas.

Jefferson Healthcare

Jefferson Healthcare commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The hybrid meeting will be in the executive conference room at Jefferson Healthcare, 834 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

For audio only, dial 509-598-2842. The conference ID number is 321 942 849#.

The agenda and meeting link are posted at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/hospital-commission.

North Olympic Library Trustees

The North Olympic Library System Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The hybrid meeting will be at the Port Angeles Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

To join the meeting online, visit https://zoom.us/j/99297588060?pwd=Mo9AlWgGXGOblAkFsLlYMaOfoHQfGu.1.

The meeting link and agenda are expected to be posted at https://www.nols.org/board-administration.

Water District 1

Jefferson County Water District 1 will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The district will meet at the Paradise Bay Community Club, 141 W. Alder St., Port Ludlow.

Water District 1 serves Paradise Bay.