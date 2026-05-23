King named to statewide law enforcement organization

LACEY — Clallam County Sheriff Brian King has been elected by his peers to serve on the 14-member executive board of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs.

The election took place during the association’s May meeting in Spokane. The executive board helps guide WASPC’s policy priorities, advocacy efforts and overall strategic direction.

“We are very pleased Sheriff King has stepped up to serve,” said Steve Strachan, WASPC executive director. “He has quickly earned a reputation as a respected leader across Washington, and his election by fellow sheriffs and chiefs reflects the strong confidence they have in his leadership and judgment.”

King said he is honored to serve alongside law enforcement leaders from across the state.

“WASPC plays a vital role in supporting collaboration, advancing best practices and strengthening public safety, and I look forward to contributing to that important work,” King said.

Founded in 1963, WASPC represents executive and senior management personnel from law enforcement agencies throughout Washington. With more than 900 members, the association includes county sheriffs and police chiefs, as well as leadership from the Washington State Patrol, the state Department of Corrections, and representatives of several federal and tribal agencies.