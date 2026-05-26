Port Angeles Community Players to present ‘Miss Holmes’

PORT ANGELES — The Port Angeles Community Players will present its production of “Miss Holmes” with shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Tuesdays and matinee performances at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through June 14.

The play will be on the main stage at the Port Angeles Community Playhouse, 1235 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles.

Tickets are $18 per person, $9 for students, at www.pacommunityplayers.org or at the box office.

Longtime patrons should note that start times for shows have changed this year.

The play, written by Christopher M. Walsh, is inspired by the Sherlock Holmes stories written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, but it is set in a steampunk version of Victorian London.