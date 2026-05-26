Beatles tribute concerts set for this weekend

QUILCENE — Absolute Zero will present a tribute to the music of the Beatles at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s concert will be at the Gray Coast Guildhall, 11 Old Church Road, Quilcene, and Saturday’s show will be at the American Legion’s Marvin G. Shields Memorial Post 26, 209 Monroe St., Port Townsend.

Tickets for both shows are $20 at the door.

The shows will include classic Beatles songs, including a rendition of the B-side medley from Abbey Road, as well as other rock and roll hits.

The five-piece band is composed of artists from across the Pacific Northwest.