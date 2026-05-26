Peninsula College drama to present student production

PORT ANGELES — The Peninsula College drama department will present its production of “The Hands at 12 and 12” with shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 7 p.m. June 6 and 2 p.m. June 7.

The play will be in the Little Theater at the college’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.

“The Hands at 12 and 12” is a murder mystery written and directed by Peninsula College student Brianna Palenik for her honors project.

Set during a birthday celebration gone wrong, the play begins when a murder occurs at midnight at Evelyn Williams’ party.

Conflicting memories of the day unfold and gradually reveal the path to the killer.

For more information, email Lara Starcevich at laras@pencol.edu or visit www.pencol.edu.