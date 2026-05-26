Volunteering to be topic at Studium General lecture

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 26, 2026

PORT ANGELES — Cheyenne Tuller will present “The Value of Volunteering” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday.

The presentation will be part of the Studium Generale spring lecture series in Little Theater at Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Tuller, a transitional studies faculty member, will discuss what volunteering has taught her about herself, her community and the value in giving back.

The lecture series will conclude June 11 with “Great Decisions” featuring Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.