Duo to play original music during Candlelight Concert series

Thom Barkes, left, will join Jill McAnally and Kevin McConnell on Thursday during the Candlelight Concerts series in Port Townsend.

PORT TOWNSEND — Jill McAnally and Kevin McConnell will play during the Candlelight Concerts series at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Port Townsend-based duo will perform at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Taylor St., Port Townsend.

The concert also will be simulcast on KPTZ FM 91.9 and will stream at www.trinityumcpt.org.

The event is free, although a donation of $15 per person is requested to benefit the Jefferson County Food Bank Association.

Although McAnally and McConnell play Americana, Western swing, old-time country, blues and folk, Thursday’s concert will feature the duo’s original music.

McAnally and McConnell will be joined by Thom Barkes, a Port Townsend-based multi-instrumentalist, and Claudia Neva, a Port Townsend-based fiddler.

McAnally has performed across the western United States since she was 16. In addition to winning the Gong Show, she has sung with flatpick guitarist Doc Watson and opened for the Burrito Brothers.

McConnell played in a nine-piece Western swing band before meeting McAnally.

The duo has performed together for the past 10 years and has been based in Port Townsend for the past four years.