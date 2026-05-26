Peninsula Singers to perform spring concerts this weekend

SEQUIM — The Peninsula Singers will present their spring concert, “Unbound,” at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Both performances will be at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim.

The concerts will showcase several pieces by contemporary composer Eric Whitacre as well as the premiere of Thomas Darter’s setting of Psalm 130.

The program will feature “Sicut Cervus” by Giovannin Pierluigi da Palestrina, “Locus Iste” by Anton Bruckner, “Psalm 130” by Thomas Darter, “O Magnum Mysterium” by Morten Lauridsen, “Lux Aurumque” by Eric Whitacre, “Music of Living” by Dan Forrest, “Goodnight Moon” and “Sing Gently,” both by Whitacre.

The singers include altos Rita Carrow, Ginny Davis, Sherry Flanigan, Vicki Helwick, Raydelle Kistler, Cynthia Mcnulty and Karla Morgan; baritones Dave Ullrich and Dave Ahlman; basses Carl Honoré, Greg Scherer and Matt Young; sopranos Pat Andrews, Laura Kaiser-Paré, Jeanne Klockers, Valerie Lape, Isabelle Mackiewicz, Charisa Silliman, Patti Ullrich, Deb Unger and Midge Zuerner; and tenors Miatanya Curran, Trent Pomeroy, Loren Schrag and Karen Toth.

The choir is directed by Steven Humphrey and accompanied by Mark Johnson.