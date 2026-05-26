PACIFIC 2B LEAGUE: Five Spartans make first team in softball, baseball

Forks catcher Fynlie Peters was one of three Spartans named to the All-Pacific B League first team in softball. (Lonnie Archibald/for Peninsula Daily News)

FORKS — The Forks baseball and softball teams landed five players on the Pacific 2B All-League first teams.

Softball was led by senior pitcher/SS/CF Chloe Gaydeski, junior P/CF Bailey Johnson and 3B/C Fynlie Peters. This trio led the Spartans to an 8-2 record in league and 13-7 overall.

Gaydeski and Johnson had similar stats. Johnson hit .524 this season with six home runs, 12 doubles, 29 RBIs and 40 runs. Gaydeski hit .588 with a home run, 13 doubles, 35 RBIs, 31 runs and seven stolen bases. Peters hit .420 with seven doubles, five home runs, 26 RBIs and 20 runs.

In the circle, Johnson pitched 40 innings and struck out 56 batters. Gaydeski pitched 40⅔ innings and struck out 34.

Also making the second team were Forks SS/2B Karee Neel and first baseman Avery Dilley. Neel hit .479 with seven doubles, three home runs, 15 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Dilley hit. 300 but walked 17 times for an on-base percentage of .478. She also hit three doubles, four home runs, drove in 16 and scored 23 runs.

Making the first team in baseball were Forks’ Lane Helvey and Landen Olson, who bounced back from a badly broken leg sustained during football season.

Helvey hit a solid .400 this season with five doubles and a triple. He drove in 15 runs and scored 16 runs and led the team with 23 stolen bases. Olson hit .326 with a double and 11 stolen bases. He also struck out 37 batters in 29 innings on the mound.

Making the all-league second team was pitcher Conner Clark. He led the Spartans with 46 innings pitched, 33 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.74.

Forks’ Tannon Gaydeski and Mason Dent both made the honorable mention team.

Full Pacific 2B League teams

Softball

MVP: Lauren Matlock, Pe Ell-Willapa Valley

Coach of the Year: Eric Hopfer, PEWV

Sportsmanship: Ilwaco

First team — Chloe Gaydeski, Forks; Bailey Johnson, Forks; Fynlie Peters, Forks; Emma Glazier, Raymond-South Bend; Ava Pine, RSB; Madisyn San, RSB; Eliza Barnum, PEWV; Jillian Hodel, PEWV; Tylar Keeton, PEWV; Sophia Milanowski, PEWV; Issabelle Milanowski, PEWV.

Second team — Karee Neel, Forks; Avery Dilley, Forks; Layla Andrews, PEWV; Rilyn Channell, PEWV; Ruby Magruder, PEWV; Jayden Patana, Ilwaco; Macey Enlow, RSB; Ryann Mark, RSB.

Honorable mention — Josie Houk, RSB; Elizabeth Lewis, RSB; Kami Harriman, RSB; Emma Frame Davenport, Ilwaco.

Baseball

MVP — Dylan Pelas, Ilwaco.

First team — Lane Helvey, Forks; Landen Olson, Forks; Haddox Hazen, Ilwaco; Cody Kaino, Ilwaco; Corbin Johnson, Ilwaco; Chase Cunningham, Ilwaco; Max Jarvis, PEWV; Eddie Clements, PEWV; Caiden Do Los Santos, RSB.

Second team — Conner Clark, Forks; Owen O’Hare, North Beach; Dave Carpenter, NB; Sawyer Linquist, Ilwaco; Keyton Fisher, Ilwaco.Jonah Rumbles, RSB; Edgar Chaves, RSB.

Honorable mention — Tannon Gaydeski, Forks; Mason Dent, Forks; Keeton Nichols, RSB; Tyler Cutting, Ilwaco.