PREP FOOTBALL: Port Angeles hires former Rider as new head football coach

Darrell Duckett, a 2019 Port Angeles graduate who played football at Central Washington, has been hired as the new Port Angeles High School head football coach.

PORT ANGELES — A former Port Angeles Roughrider is returning to his high school as the new head football coach to replace Dustin Clark, who stepped down last month.

Port Angeles High School announced late last week the hiring of Darrell Duckett as the Riders’ new head football coach, pending school board approval at its next meeting. Duckett returns home with elite collegiate playing experience, a background in exercise science and a commitment to building a culture of discipline and accountability.

Duckett graduated from Port Angeles in 2019 before putting together a stellar athletic career that included being a four-year starting right guard at Central Washington University and an all-conference honoree. He earned a B.S. in exercise science from CWU and an AA in kinesiology from Fresno City College in Fresno, Calif.

Following his playing career, Duckett transitioned into coaching at CWU, serving as the intern assistant offensive line coach and a strength and conditioning intern. In these roles, he designed collegiate training regimens, conducted performance testing and executed tactical game plans. Most recently, Duckett returned to the Roughriders in fall 2025 as a volunteer coach, working directly on player development and offensive line technique.

“I’m thrilled to have Darrell lead our football program,” said Port Angeles Athletic Director Jarom Packer. “Darrell’s experience both within our program and outside of Port Angeles gives him the unique ability to build upon the traditions that make Port Angeles special, while also implementing new strategies that will take us to the next level.”

Duckett’s vision centers on a structured, year-round development program designed to prepare athletes physically and mentally to compete.

“Being from Port Angeles, this opportunity is incredibly meaningful to me,” Duckett said. “My goal is to build a program centered on discipline, accountability and a team-first culture. We want to develop student-athletes who take pride in their work on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”

Clark was the head coach for five years, leading the Riders to the state playoffs in 2023.