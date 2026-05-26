AREA SPORTS BRIEFS: Three holes-in-one reported at area golf courses

Riley Shea celebrates his hole-in-one at the Peninsula Golf Club earlier this month.

SEQUIM — There were three holes-in-one reported this month at area golf courses.

Riley Shea, a golfer in the Peninsula Golf Club’s merchant league, made a hole-in-one during a weekly league competition on May 6th.

Shea aced hole No. 4 from 120 yards away using a Callaway 8-iron and Callaway ball. It was witnessed by teammates Brian Meek, Brady Bradshaw and Harry Hinds

Cedars at Dungeness reported a pair of holes-in-one.

The first was by Randy Rasmussen of Everett, who aced the 155-yard hole No. 4 on May 16. He used a 7-iron and a Callaway ball for his first hole-in-one. Witnesses were Sean Steele of Granite Falls, Marcus Jones of Lynnwood and Jimmy Ward of Granite Falls.

The second hole-in-one was by Paul Langdon of Sequim on Monday. He aced the 104-yard hole No. 11 with a 9-iron using a Taylor Made TP5 ball. It was his first hole-in-one.

Witnesses were Josh Milam and Rick Bigham.

75-plus pickleball

PORT ANGELES — Port Angeles hosted its first 75-and- over pickleball tournament this weekend.

Fourteen pickleballers battled for six gold medals, four silver medals and six bronze medals.

The gold medal winners were John Dougherty/Steve Bennett and Cindy Osborn/Pam Woodward. Silver medal winners were George Riemlinger/Bart Eyekeman and Bill Truckenmiller/Sujit Hart. Bronze medal winners were Mike McPhee/Denna McPhee, Kitinka Nana/Linda Schroeder and Ron Baumgardner/Jules Clifford.

Sunland results

SEQUIM — The SWGA “Beat the pro’s gross score with your net” competition took place Thursday at Sunland Golf Club.

There was a nine-way tie for first — Judy Flanders, Claudia Williams, Cyndi Carpine, Barbara H. Foster, Judy Nordyke, Patti Wells, Dana Burback, Janet Real and Kathy Benedict all had a score of 78 or lower. Troy Rodvold was second with a 79.

In Sunland Men’s Club competition on May 20, members played ABCD Partner Scramble.

There was a tie between two teams for first. The team of Tony Bubenas, Bill Benedict, Dan Marchefka and George Foster tied with Roger Olsen, David Pott, Bob Larson and Bruce Mullikin, each with a 145. Each team won $256. The team of Shaun Hughbanks, Steve Hambelton, Geoffery Fowler and David Walp was second with a 146 and received a prize of $128.

Peninsula Daily News