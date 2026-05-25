ATHLETES OF THE WEEK: Morgan Politika, Port Angeles softball, and Adrian Aragon, Sequim golf

Our athletes of the week this week are a Port Angeles girl and a Sequim boy who had remarkable performances at state tournaments last week.

First, Morgan Politika had a spectacular weekend for the Port Angeles softball team as she was integral to the team finishing third in the state.

With her team trailing North Kitsap on Friday in an elimination game, Politika hit a grand slam on an 0-2 count to help the Riders win 4-3. She was just getting started.

On Saturday, she began with a two-run double against Ridgefield. Then, with the Riders down 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh, she hit a two-out, three-run home run to send the game to extra innings. The Riders went on to win in eight innings to stay alive.

If that wasn’t enough, Politika hit two home runs and drove in six runs in an 8-7 win over Lynden. In all, she hit five home runs and drove in 14 runs in the state tournament.

For Sequim, Adrian Aragon was steady and consistent at the state 2A boys golf tournament at Tumwater Valley Golf Club, placing fifth with a 147. Aragon shot a 73 on day one, shooting 33 on the back nine with four straight birdies. On day two, he shot a 74 with an eagle on the par 5 14th hole. It was the best finish for Sequim at the state golf tournament since Ben Sweet placed second in 2022.

Athletes of the Week is sponsored by Swain’s General Store in Port Angeles.