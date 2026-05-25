OUTDOORS: More than 240 battle for biggest fish in halibut derby

Keanna Teed, 23, of Buckley, caught this 68-pound halibut to win the Port Angeles Halibut Derby. She brought in her winning fish just under the wire, 15 minutes before the Sunday cutoff time. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

Keanna Teed of Buckley receives her winning check of $5,000 from Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter for winning the Port Angeles Halibut Derby. A total of 244 anglers participated in the return of the derby. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT ANGELES — More than 240 anglers braved some stiff winds in the return of the Port Angeles Halibut Derby with the winning fish coming in just 15 minutes before the cutoff time Sunday.

The event was put on by the Port Angeles Salmon Club. It was the first time the derby had been held in nine years.

Ward Dunscomb, president of the salmon club, said the club was hoping for at least 100 people to participate. Instead, a total of 244 people.

“I was very pleased with the turnout for the first one in nine years,” said Dunscomb. “It was both a lot of locals and people from outside the area. I think it was a roaring success. This really was a very good community event.”

Dunscomb said anglers were buffeted pretty good by the winds Saturday, but on Sunday, the final day of the derby, bigger and bigger fish kept coming in, starting with some 20-, 30- and 40-pounders. A 59-pound fish brought in by Del Singer of Port Angeles on Sunday morning appeared that it was going to win, but at 1:45 p.m., 23-year-old Keanna Teed of Buckley, in only her fourth fishing trip, brought in a 68-pound halibut that turned out to be the winner.

Teed received a $5,000 check from Port Angeles Mayor Kate Dexter.

Dunscomb said the event couldn’t have happened without a lot of donation and community support from local businesses, including 7 Cedars, Jim’s Pharmacy, Dave’s Heating and Cooling Service, Swain’s General Store, Westside Marine in Port Townsend and many more who donated raffle prizes and more.

Dunscomb said the salmon club will probably begin planning the 2027 derby sometime in October.