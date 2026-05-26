PORT TOWNSEND — Kommuna Lux will present “An Evening in Odessa,” a benefit concert to support Ukraine relief efforts, at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The concert will be in the Palindrome at Eaglemount Winery and Cidery, 1893 S. Jacob Miller Road, Port Townsend.

Tickets are $25 person, $50 for VIP seating, at www.tickettailor.com/events/kmlx/2144832.

Through its nonprofit KMLX, Kommuna Lux has raised more than $50,000 in direct aid, including specialized hospital beds for burn victims in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ukraine, as well as rescue vehicles for frontline efforts.

Since the band’s last visit in October 2024, band members have changed. They now include Taras Luka, accordion; Mykola Shevelov, drums; and Yevhenii Beltiukov, vocals and guitar, along with clarinetist Volodymyr Gitin and trombone player Serhii Zhuravel.

While honoring its heritage, the new collective also is embracing evolution, new textures and an expanded sonic palette.

The band blends Ukrainian folk traditions with klezmer, Balkan swing and other contemporary influences.

For more information, visit www.kommunalux.com.