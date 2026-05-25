AREA SPORTS BRIEF: Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter third in the 10K at NAIA nationals

Port Angeles’ Jack Gladfelter was third in the 10,000-meter run at the NAIA nationals in Asheville, N.C., this weekend and sixth in the 5,000 meters. (Joe Gladfelter)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Jack Gladfelter, a former track and cross-country athlete at Port Angeles High School, finished third this weekend in the 10,000-meter run and sixth in the 5,000 meters at the NAIA Nationals held at the University of North Carolina, Asheville.

Gladfelter who now competes for Corban University in Salem, Ore., finished the 10,000 meters in 30 minutes, 19.86 seconds and did the 5,000 in 14:31.6, earning All-America NAIA honors in both events. He now has a total of six All-America NAIA awards in both track and cross-country.

Gladfelter, who won the Cascade Collegiate Conference title in the 10,000 meters and was second in the NAIA indoor nationals in 5,000 meters, returns next season to Corban as a senior.

Gladfelter finished fifth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200 for Port Angeles High School at the 2022 state track meet and third in the state cross-country championships in 2022.