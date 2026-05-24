STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT: Port Angeles season draws to a close against Tumwater

CENTRALIA — The Port Angeles baseball team’s season came to an end Saturday as the Roughriders ran into a buzzsaw from Tumwater, getting two-hit in a 7-0 loss in their state 2A tournament opener.

Still, it was a success season for the young Riders, who only had three returning senior starters from last season’s senior-heavy squad — Kody Williams, Brayden Martin and Bryce DeLeon.

Port Angeles finished its season with a 14-10 record and a third-place finish at the District 3 tournament. The Riders started the season 6-8, but finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak and then won three out of four at the district tournament.

Tumwater (22-4), which went on to shut out Nathan Hale 5-0 in the second round is in the state semifinals, along with Olympic League champion Bainbridge, the No. 1-ranked team in the state. Tumwater, which is seeded No. 2 at state, got some measure of revenge against the Riders, who upset Tumwater in the state tournament last year.

Two of the players featured by Tumwater are Luke Overbay, who is committed to play for the University of Michigan and is the son of former Major Leaguer Lyle Overbay, who is a coach for Tumwater, and Kade Acker, who played youth baseball in Port Angeles and whose older brother Kole (Now pitching for Chaffey College in California) pitched for the Roughriders. Kade Acker hit an RBI triple in Saturday’s game.

Zach DeBray had a single and Ian Smithson a double for the Riders. Those were the only hits Port Angeles could muster against Tumwater starter Jimmy Womach.

Pitchers Williams and Martin gave up just six hits themselves. Williams went three innings, allowing six hits and five earned runs. He struck out one. Martin pitched three innings, allowing two unearned runs and striking out three.

Many of the Port Angeles players will begin play in June for the Wilder Senior and Junior baseball teams. Wilder Senior last year won 37 games, won the Pacific Northwest Babe Ruth championship and went 4-2 at the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida.

Tumwater 7, Port Angeles 0

PA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4

Tum. 2 3 0 1 0 1 x — 7 6 2

Pitching

PA — Williams 3 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, K; Martin 3 IP, 3 K.

Hitting

PA — Smithson 1-3, 2B; DeBray 1-2; Swenson 0-2, BB, SB.