DISTRICT TRACK AND FIELD: PA’s Teanna Clark breaks her own school record in javelin

Defending state champion javelin thrower Teanna Clark, here competing in the Port Angeles Invitational, won the District 3 2A championship, breaking her previous school record with a throw of 141-8. (Dave Logan/for Peninsula Daily News)

BREMERTON — Port Angeles’ Brody Pierce and Sequim Reid Randall both had a wildly successful 2A West Central District 3 track and field tournament, but it was Port Angeles’ Teanna Clark that had an absolutely otherworldly performance.

Pierce and Randall are both district champions and will both be going to the state 2A meet in multiple events. Clark not only broke her old school record in the javelin, she shattered it by more than five feet.

Clark uncorked a javelin throw of 141 feet, 8 inches Friday, winning the event by more than 19 feet. Her throw was six feet longer than her previous best this year and bettered her state championship throw last year of 136-3. It was also the 14th straight time she has won the javelin event.

Clark will go into state next weekend as the favorite to win the javelin two years in a row as her 141-8 throw is 14 feet beyond the second-best 2A javelin throw anywhere in the state.

The Port Angeles boys finished third at district as a team with several outstanding performances.

Pierce, who easily dunks in basketball at the height of 6-2, will go to state in three jumping events. He won the long jump with a personal-best leap of 21-9 and the triple jump with a distance of 43-11. He also took third in the high jump with a leap of 6-0.

Also winning for Port Angeles was the 4×400 relay team of Logan Wilson, Andre Campbell, Easton Dempsey and Liam Wilson (3 minutes, 25.34 seconds). The Port Angeles 4×100 team (Chayce Wilson, Liam Wilson, Logan Wilson and Pierce) also qualified for state with a second-place finish in a time of 43.08.

Liam Wilson will also go to state in the 400 with a second-place finish (50.25) and in the 200 with a fourth-place finish in 22.73. Dempsey will move on to state in the 800 with a fourth-place finish (1:56.44).

Thanks to Pierce and the strong relay teams, the Port Angeles boys finished with 73 points, trailing only Olympic (100) and Bainbridge (74).

Also moving on to state for the Port Angeles girls is Brody’s sister, Brooke Pierce, who came in second in the 400 with a personal-best 1:00.95. Cela Waknitz finished second in the triple jump with a personal-best distance of 33-8¼ and also moved on to state.

Leia Larson qualified in the 3,200 with a fourth-place finish (12:25.71) and the Port Angeles girls 4×400 team of Miriam Cobb, Storey Schmidt, Larson and Pierce qualified for sate with a fourth-place finish (4:18.59).

The Port Angeles girls finished seventh with 45 points. Bainbridge won the district girls title with 166 points.

Sequim results

Randall will be going to state in three events.

He won the 400 meters in a time of 50.17 and came in second in the 800 in 1:56.08. The Sequim 4×400 team of Adrian Osborne, Westley French, Gavin Tupper and Randall finished fifth in 3:27.42, qualifying for state.

For the Sequim girls, two-time defending state champion Clare Turella finished second in the high jump with a leap of 5-0, good for second and good for qualifying for state.

The Sequim boys finished 11th as a team and the Sequim girls 13th.

The state 2A track and field meet begins Thursday at Mount Tahoma High School and concludes Saturday.