Port Townsend Public Library to host summer reading program

PORT TOWNSEND — The Port Townsend Public Library will kick off its summer reading program with a variety of activities from June through August.

The theme, “A Beautiful Place to Live,” invites community members to find a story that exposes the beauty of the world.

“This year’s summer reading program is a celebration of our unique community and what makes Port Townsend such a beautiful place to live,” said Emily Rucker, the library’s youth and outreach manager.

Kids, teens and adults are encouraged to participate in self-paced reading challenges and track their hours along the way.

Kids and teens who read 50 hours — or adults who read 100 hours — will earn a limited edition T-shirt designed by artist Shannon Kidd.

Featured activities during the summer reading program include:

• “Summer Garden Program” with Port Townsend Parks staff for kids ages 7-12 and teens ages 12-18 at 10 a.m. June 24 at Bell Tower Park at Jefferson and Tyler streets, and July 29 and Aug. 26 at Chetzemoka Park, 1000 Jackson St.

• “Become a Youth Vendor at the Farmers Market,” with Amanda Milholland and Jefferson County Farmers Markets for kids ages 5-12 at 1 p.m. June 25 in the Children’s Room at the Port Townsend Public Library.

• “Storytime at Finnriver Farm & Cidery” for kids ages 5-12 at 1 p.m. July 16 at Finnriver Farm and Cidery, 124 Center Road, Chimacum.

• “Art in the Park” with Maria Coryell-Martin of Art Toolkit for all ages at 1 p.m. July 22 at Chetzemoka Park.

• “Summer Floral Arrangements” with Laurie McKenzie and Candice Gohn for ages 12-18 at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Garris Gardens, 501 27th St., Port Townsend.

• “Trivia Night” for ages 12 and older at 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Carnegie Room at the Port Townsend Public Library.

A full list of activities is posted at https://www.ptpubliclibrary.org/library/page/summer-reading-program-2026.