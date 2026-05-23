Tickets on sale for boatbuilding school fundraiser

PORT HADLOCK — Tickets are on sale for the Northwest School of Wooden Boatbuilding’s Hull Raiser Bash and Fundraiser.

The inaugural event is set for June 6 at the school’s Port Hadlock campus, 42 N. Water St., Port Hadlock.

Tickets are $99 per person at www.nwswb.edu/boat-school-bash.

Guests will be able to look into workshops, learn about planing a piece of wood, participate in games, raffles and a live auction.

Food and drinks will be provided by vendors Mo Chili and Tipsy Gypsy Mobile Bar.

The school, founded in 1981, provides a comprehensive education that features a 12-month degree program in wooden boatbuilding and a nine-month marine systems diploma program. Both are designed to help get students into the workforce or to change careers.

The school also offers shorter intensives and workshops that teach skills in diesel engines, outboard motors, marine electrical and electronics, safety and other maritime topics.