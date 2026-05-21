Art curator to give free public talk

Greg Bell, a curator for the Paul Allen art collection and Northwind Art’s new “Florabundance” show, will give a free public talk at Jeanette Best Gallery on Saturday. He’s pictured with his sculpture, “Blanche Dubois.” (Greg Bell)

PORT TOWNSEND — Greg Bell, an art adviser, artist and curator who has worked on the Paul Allen art collection and with the Tacoma Art Museum, will give a free public talk at 3 p.m. Saturday in Port Townsend.

Bell will do a walk-and-talk through the “Florabundance” exhibit, which he curated for Northwind Art at Jeanette Best Gallery, 701 Water St.

“Florabundance” pairs two Northwest artists in a kind of dance, Northwind spokesperson Diane Urbani said. The artists are ceramist Ariana Heinzman of Vashon Island and Sarah Helen More of Wenatchee.

“I’ll talk about why those two people, what they’re doing, and why they’re interesting,” Bell said, adding he looks forward to conversations around individual pieces in the gallery.

Bell, a working artist himself, has a long history with Port Townsend, having honeymooned at the Starrett House some 34 years ago.

In the “Florabundance” exhibit, gallery visitors will see 10 of Heinzman’s curvy, colorful sculptures of flowers and foliage, along with More’s vivid personal sketchbooks, which are filled with flowers, collages and birds.

The show will be celebrated during the First Saturday Art Walk from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 6, and it will stay on display through June 22.

Information about “Florabundance,” Bell’s gallery talk and other Northwind activities can be found at NorthwindArt.org, or by stopping in at Jeanette Best Gallery, which is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays.