Northwinds Homeschool Band to play at Field Hall

Percussionist Dominic Patry plays for the Northwinds Homeschool Band at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow, Idaho.

PORT ANGELES — The Northwinds Homeschool Band will finish it 2025-2026 season with a concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The free event will be at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 W. Front St., Port Angeles.

The band, which is directed by Dan Tutton, is composed of more than 50 homeschooled musicians from the Port Angeles and Sequim areas. It is split into a beginning concert band, an intermediate concert band, an advanced concert band and jazz ensembles I and II.

The beginning band will perform “Freedom’s Road” by Paul Lavender and “Names Those Tunes” by John Edmondson.

The intermediate band will perform “Diversions” by Anne McGinty and “James River Festival” by John Edmondson.

The advanced band will perform “Blue Ridge Impressions” by Brian Balmages and “Prairie Dances” by David Holsinger.

Jazz Ensemble II will perform “My Dinner with Charlie” and “Uncle Milo’s Side Show” by Dean Sorenson and Bruce Pearson.

Jazz Ensemble I will perform “Slide Show” by Paul Baker, “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” by Paul Simon arranged by Paul Baker and “Pantalones Malos” by Steve Shanley.

The band’s 17-piece Jazz Ensemble I recently returned from the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Moscow, Idaho, where it earned first place in the Senior Division III Large Instrumental Ensemble category.

In addition, six members of the band won solo awards: Anna Patry, alto saxophone; Kayana Vass, tenor saxophone; Ian Burrows, trumpet; Jeremiah Taylor, trombone; Kaylia Taylor, piano; and Dominic Patry, drums.