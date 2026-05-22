Juan de Fuca Festival kicks off three-day weekend

The Juan de Fuca Festival, plant sales and music performances highlight this weekend’s events on the North Olympic Peninsula.

• The 33rd Juan de Fuca Festival will start at noon Friday and continue through Sunday evening at venues in Port Angeles.

The annual event will be centered in and around the Vern Burton Community Center, 308 E. Fourth St., with satellite stages at Field Arts & Events Hall, 201 E. Front St.

Three-day passes are $130 per person, $40 per person for Friday and $70 per person for a one-day pass for Saturday or Sunday.

Student rates are $60 for a three-day pass, $20 for Friday, $35 for Saturday or $30 for Sunday.

The festival boasts five stages as well as a free street fair, an outdoor beer and wine garden, a youth art exhibit, a kids zone and a community tent.

The five stages include the Main Stage and the Chamber Stage in the Vern Burton Community Center, the free outdoor Evergreen Stage adjacent to Vern Burton and the Field Stage and Sunset Lounge at Field Hall.

Friday performers include Ride On: An AC/DC tribute, Okaidja Afroso Duo, Black Diamond Zeppelin, Christopher Worth, Bang Bang Experience, MANISHA, Shula Azhar Bellydance and DJ Selector Joel Ricci.

Saturday performers include Jesse Roper, Bella Rayne, The Gothard Sisters, Sam Chase and the Untraditional, Stephanie Anne Johnson, MaSaNGO, David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach, Dirty Cello, Ballet Victoria, Mia Borders, Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters, Jimbo Scott and Yesterday’s Biscuits, TORCH presented by Port Angeles Symphony, Stout Pounders, “Romeo y Juliet” presented by Union Arts Center, Worth and Strain, Out Loud Story Slam, Olympic Theatre Arts Revue, Back Pockett, Port Angeles High School Jazz Band, Port Angeles High School Chamber Orchestra, Lower Elwha Song Group, the Sylvia Joyce Wanner School and MoPop:SoundOff! with Meldrop and Silvermoon.

Sunday’s lineup will include Sam Burchfield, Sam Chase and the Untraditional, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Canyon Lights, MaSaNGO, David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach, Ballet Victoria, Abby Posner, EL JAVI, Jimbo Scott and Yesterday’s Biscuits, Duende Libre, Kalan Wolfe and the Shift, Forest Stoke, “Bach and Bongos” presented by Music on the Strait, Paula Fong, Mort Crim All Stars, Joel Ricci Trio, Samantha Kushnick, the Dance Center, Studio360, The Performative Five and MoPop:SoundOff! with Rae and Molly Watts.

For more information, visit www.jffa.org.

• The Tri-Area Garden Club will host its spring plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Horticulture Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, 4907 Landes St., Port Townsend.

The annual event will feature vegetable and flower starts, mature species, large sword ferns, small trees, native plants, exotics and succulents.

There also will be hanging baskets, sedum planters, painted rocks and a variety of bulbs and corms and tubers, including dahlia tubers.

The club can accept cash, checks or credit cards.

Proceeds will fund grants for horticulture-themed community projects.

• The Quilcene-Brinnon Garden Club will conduct its plant and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Brinnon Community Center, 306144 U.S. Highway 101, Brinnon.

The annual fundraiser will feature a variety of indoor and outdoor plants as well as flower arrangements, baked goods, a raffle and a silent auction.

Proceeds will fund community grants to nonprofit organizations.

For more information, call Bob Bindschadler at 360-775-5864 or email bobbindschadler@gmail.com.

• Clint Godwin and Corry McAtee will demonstrate alpaca shearing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Alpacas Olympics’ Farm Store, 669 N. Lees Creek Road, Port Angeles.

Visitors will be able to watch the shearing demonstrations, tour the 20-acre property, see newborn lambs, feed alpacas and llamas, and learn about the 501(c)(3) alpaca rescue.

• The Port Townsend Chamber Music Series will present a benefit concert at 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 1202 Lawrence St., Port Townsend.

Admission is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the music program at Port Townsend High School.

There will be a short reception following the concert.

The concert will feature 21 musicians who will play a variety of compositions and instruments, including a mallet percussion ensemble and soloists on viola, saxophone, violin and lute.

The concert will include the premiere of two ensemble pieces by Phil Hirschi.

The program will include:

— Percussionists Thomas Blomster, Hayden Montgomery, George Shaffer, Sonya Shipley and Susan Titus will perform “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, “Oye Como Va” by Tito Puente and the Mexican folk tune “La Llorona.”

— Lutist Guy Smith will perform “Ein seer guter Organistischer Preambel for Lute” by Hans Neusidler.

— Saxophonist Stephanie M. Neumann and pianist Michael Carroll will perform “Aria for Saxophone and Piano” by Eugène Bozza.

— Violinist Marina Rosenquist, cellist Pamela Roberts and pianist Sung-Ling Hsu will perform “Ein guter welscher tantz for Lute” by Hans Neusidler and “Invierno Porteño” (Winter in Buenos Aires) for Violin, Cello and Piano by Astor Piazzolla.

— Violinist Bobbi Nikles, bassoonist Kristina Holm, cellist Phil Hirschi, percussionist Thomas Blomster and narrator Roland Nikles will perform “Rain Light” and “Thirteen Ways of Looking at a Blackbird #1-5” by Hirschi.

— Oboist Anne Krabill, flutist Tamara Rotz and pianist Michael Carroll will perform “Mille regretz,” NJE 28.25 for Lute by Josquin de Pres, arranged by H. Neusidler and “Miniatures — Suite for Oboe, Flute and Piano” by William Grant Still.

— Violinists Gina Tran and Kristin Smith will perform “Ich klag den Tag for Lute” by Ludwig Senfl, arranged by H. Neusidler, and “La Parfum des Fleurs” by Taku Matsushiba.

— Violist Tyrone Beatty and pianist Michael Carroll will perform “Du Fiensela (Dont vient cela) for Lute” by Claude Sermissy, “Romance oubliée,” S.527 for Viola and Piano by Franz Liszt, “Impromptu” by Dmitri Shostakovich and “Romance for Viola and Piano,” Op. 85 by Max Bruch.

— Trumpet player Kim Clarke, cellist Pamela Roberts and pianist Sung-Ling Hsu will perform the first movement from Eric Ewazen’s “Trio for Trumpet, Cello and Piano.”

For more information, email Roberts at pamela roberts1@gmail.com or visit www.ptsymphony.org.

• The Port Ludlow Art League will host its Spring Art Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Port Ludlow Inn, 1 Heron Road, Port Ludlow.

The free event will feature local artists and makers who will showcase a variety of work, including jewelry, paintings, woodworking, ceramics, textiles and cards.

Weather permitting, the fair will span the interior of the inn as well as its outdoor grounds.

For more information, visit www.portludlowart.org.

• Wild Rose Chorale will present “Can You Feel the Love?” with concerts at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, 1120 Walker St., Port Townsend.

Admission is by a $20 donation at the door.

The chorale is an a cappella ensemble that has been singing pop songs of all eras, ballads, show tunes and spirituals since it was formed in 1992.

For more information, call 360-643-3345, email wildrosechorale@gmail.com or visit www.wild rosechorale.org.

• “Bark! The Musical” will finish its run with shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a matinee at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Key City Public Theatre, 419 Washington St., Port Townsend.

Tickets are $5 to $65 or pay-what-you-wish at www.keycitypublictheatre.org.

The “Bark!” celebrated its Washington premiere at Key City in 2011 and, according to theater officials, has been one of its most request shows ever since.

The production will be directed by Denise Winter, Key City’s artistic director, and Linda Dowdell has returned as musical director.

Dowdell, who received last September’s Sound on Stage award for Original Music Composition, worked on Key City’s original production of “Bark!”

The musical explores the world through the eyes of six dogs waiting in a neighborhood doggie daycare. Through storytelling and musical numbers, the dogs reveal their hopes and fears.

Cast members include Brendan Chambers, Robert Winstead, Karen Skrinde, Maggie Jo Bulkley, Elaine Tosado and Kat Agudo.

Music will be performed by Dowdell on piano with Isaac Jasinski on bass and Angie Tabor on drums.

• The Jean Lenke Trio will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Taps @ The Guardhouse, 300 Eisenhower Ave., Fort Worden Historical State Park, Port Townsend.

No cover charge.

• Johannes Reindl, a Reiki Grand Master, will lead two public events in Port Townsend this weekend.

Reindl will offer an introduction, connection and shared learning experience suitable for all interest levels at 5:30 tonight. He also will provide a deeper dive into Reiki practice geared toward practitioners and masters from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Both experiences will be at Quimper Grange, 1219 Corona Ave., Port Townsend.

Suggested donations are $10 to $20 for Friday and $30 to $50 for Saturday. Pre-registration is recommended.

Reindl is a lineage bearer of the Usui System of Natural Healing.

For more information or to register, call 360-301-9098, email info@ptreiki.org or visit www.ptreiki.org.

• The Fourth Friday Film series will screen “Galaxy Quest” at 8 tonight at Studio Bob, 118½ E. Front St., Port Angeles.

Admission is by donation to the Port Angeles High School Science Club.

The PG-rated 1999 sci-fi comedy stars Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Sam Rockwell, Tony Shalhoub and Justin Long in a spoof of Star Trek and Star Trek conventions.

The Fourth Friday Films series benefits a different nonprofit or community organization each month. To date, Studio Bob has raised more than $2,000.

For more information, visit www.studiobob.art.

• Keith Dekker will present “Pruning: How, Where and Why” at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road, Sequim.

The free presentation is part of the Digging Deeper gardening series sponsored by the Master Gardener Foundation of Clallam County.

Dekker will outline science-based rules and methods that help decide whether or not to prune a plant, how to develop a pruning plan before touching any tools, and which type of pruning cut and associated tool is appropriate for different areas on plants.

He also will review common pruning mistakes, how to avoid them and how to use pruning to renovate a plant suffering from pruning mistakes.

For more information, call 360-565-2679 or visit https://clallamcounty.mastergardenerfoundation.org.

• Pet Helpers of Port Townsend will host a jewelry sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Friends Meeting Hall, 1841 Sheridan St., Port Townsend.

Pet Helpers provides financial assistance for essential pet care, including illness and injury treatment, medications, urgent and emergency care, essential supplies and other medically necessary services.

For more information, call Lois Davis at 530-521-5496 or email dturtle23@gmail.com.

The Port Angeles Friends of the Library will host a Bag of Books sale from 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today and from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the entry lobby at the Port Angeles Main Library, 2210 S. Peabody St., Port Angeles.

Bags will be provided. Customers will be able to purchase as many books they can fit into the bag for $5.

Customers also may bring their Friends of the Library canvas tote bag and fill it for $3.

The Friends of Library’s book bags also will be available; customers may buy a bag for $8 and fill it for free.

Proceeds will benefit special programs hosted by the North Olympic Library System.

For more information, visit www.friendsofthelibrarypa.org.

• Sabrina McQuillen Hill will present “Native People, Native Plants” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Kul Kah Han Native Plant Demonstration Garden at H.J. Carroll Park, 9884 Rhody Drive, Chimacum.

Hill’s presentation will kick off the free 2026 Growing Knowledge in the Garden speaker series sponsored by the Kul Kah Han Native Plant Garden. The series will focus on the importance and benefits of planting native plants in the landscape and garden.

For more information, email kkhnativeplants@gmail.com or visit www.nativeplantgarden.org.