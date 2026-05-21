Quilcene-Brinnon Garden Club to host plant sale

Published 1:30 am Thursday, May 21, 2026

BRINNON — The Quilcene-Brinnon Garden Club will conduct its plant and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The annual fundraiser will be at the Brinnon Community Center, 306144 U.S. Highway 101, Brinnon.

The sale will feature a variety of indoor and outdoor plants as well as flower arrangements, baked goods, a raffle and a silent auction.

Proceeds will fund community grants to nonprofit organizations.

For more information, call Bob Bindschadler at 360-775-5864 or email bobbindschadler@gmail.com.