Woman flown to hospital after one-car wreck

BRINNON — A 37-year-old woman was flown to a Seattle hospital after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Pilar Dolan of Brinnon was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 101 at milepost 303 about 5:37 p.m. Wednesday when she left the road to the right side. The 2006 Chevy Silverado she was driving came to rest in the ditch, the State Patrol said.

Dolan was flown to Harborview Medical Center and was in satisfactory condition on Thursday, Harborview spokeswoman Susan Gregg said.

Dolan was wearing a seat belt, said the State Patrol, which cited the cause as improper lane use and driving with wheels off the roadway. Neither drugs nor alcohol were involved, the State Patrol said.

The Chevy Silverado sustained reportable damage and was parked at Yelvik General Store, the State Patrol said.