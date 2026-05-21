Foundation to host grantmaking workshop on West End

FORKS — The Olympic View Community Foundation is inviting nonprofit organizations from the West End to attend a grantmaking presentation designed to connect organizations with funding opportunities and support for the application process.

“Grantmaking for the West End” will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 9 at Peninsula College’s Forks campus, 481 S. Forks Ave.

The free event will introduce nonprofits to two funding opportunities available in the region: the Peninsula Home Fund and the Benjamin N. Phillips Memorial Fund.

OVCF staff will walk attendees through eligibility requirements, application processes and tips for preparing strong proposals. Light refreshments will be provided.

Following the presentation, attendees will hear from Minnie Whalen, director of the Clallam Resilience Project and hope ambassador, who will present on the Science of Hope and its connection to individual, organizational and community well-being.

“We want to make sure West End nonprofits know these opportunities are available to them and feel supported throughout the application process,” said Jessica Elliott, the executive director of Olympic View Community Foundation. “Organizations in Forks and the surrounding communities are doing incredibly important work, and this event is about helping connect them with resources that can strengthen their impact.”

OVCF encourages nonprofit leaders, staff and board members serving the West End to attend.

Organizations are asked to RSVP by May 26 by emailing grants@ov-cf.org.