Photography exhibit to be featured at Studium Generale
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 19, 2026
PORT ANGELES — Holli Margell will present “Memory Thread” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday as part of the Studium Generale spring lecture series in Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.
The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.
Margell, a citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and a 2002 Peninsula College alumna, will present her photography exhibit, “Memory Thread,” which explores her ancestors’ removal from the Ohio territory to Oklahoma.
Future presentations in the lecture series include:
May 28 — “The Value of Volunteering” by Cheyenne Tuller.
June 11 — “Great Decisions” with Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner.
For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.