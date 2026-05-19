Photography exhibit to be featured at Studium Generale

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 19, 2026

PORT ANGELES — Holli Margell will present “Memory Thread” at 12:35 p.m. Thursday as part of the Studium Generale spring lecture series in Little Theater on Peninsula College’s Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Laurisden Blvd.

The presentation also will stream at https://pencol-edu.zoom.us/j/82887567433.

Margell, a citizen of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and a 2002 Peninsula College alumna, will present her photography exhibit, “Memory Thread,” which explores her ancestors’ removal from the Ohio territory to Oklahoma.

Future presentations in the lecture series include:

May 28 — “The Value of Volunteering” by Cheyenne Tuller.

June 11 — “Great Decisions” with Lynn Ilon and Roger Wagner.

For more information, email Kate Reavey at kreavey@pencol.edu.