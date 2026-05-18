PORT TOWNSEND: 45th Rhody Run returns to Fort Worden

Camille Shiflett of Quilcene was the top women’s finisher in the 12K at the 45th running of the Rhody Run on Saturday in Port Townsend in a time of 47:26.48. The race returned to Fort Worden State Park this year. (Steve Mullensky/for Peninsula Daily News)

PORT TOWNSEND — More than 960 people took to the streets of Port Townsend as the Jefferson Healthcare Rhody Run returned to its roots at Fort Worden State Park after three years away.

A total of 450 people ran the 12K (7.5 miles) and another 517 the 5K in the 45th running of the event. The Rhody Run, part of the Rhody Festival, was based at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds for three years.

Winning the 12K was a repeat winner of Olympic Peninsula running events, Michael Cobb of Sammamish and Sequim, in a time of 39 minutes, 1.8 seconds, taking first by about 1 minute, 45 seconds. Coming in second was Zachary Szablewski of Ravensdale in a time of 40:46.41 and third was Ryan Clarke of Port Townsend in 41:06.53.

The top female runner in the 12K, and ninth overall, was Camille Shiflett of Quilcene in a time of 47:26.48, while Lauren Larson of Port Angeles/Boise was second at 48:18.46. Erika Hoglund of Richland was third in 50:23.68.

In the 5K, Andrew Reinman of Mercer Island won by a huge margin, winning with an outstanding time of 15:41.72, nearly seven full minutes ahead of second place. He managed this feat despite taking a wrong turn at one point of the race. In second place, and the first female runner, was Halle McClain of Seattle in 22:35.52. Third was Dimitri Diamanti of Port Townsend in 22:55.26.

The second-place woman was Rio Golden of Bainbridge in 23:27.7 and third place was Red Long of Arlington in 23:52.25.

The top 10 men and women in each race. Full names are not available for children younger than 13.

For full results, people can go online to www.tinyurl.com/2026RhodyResults.

Rhody Run 12K Top 10

Men — Michael Cobb, first, 39:01.8; Zachary Szablewski, second, 40:46.41; Ryan Clarke, third, 41:06.53; Jimmy Buchanan, fourth, 42:24.48; Langdon Larson, fifth, 45:12.73.; Theodore Franzen, sixth, 45:54.18; Paul Young, seventh, 46:56.38; Greg Garner, eighth, 46:59.77; Griffin Hoins, ninth, 48:33.05; Michael Karas, 10th, 49:14.95.

Women — Camille Shiflett, first, 47:26.48; Lauren Larson, second, 48:18.46; Erika Hoglund, third, 50:23.68; Alice Fraser, fourth, 56:24.09; Miranda Maxwell, fifth, 56:56.66; Jenny Peterson, sixth, 57:05.19; C. Maxwell, seventh, 57:47.76; R. Maxwell, eighth, 58:20.41; Leia Larson, ninth, 59:03.31; Ella Bloom, 10th, 1:03:33.05.

5K Top 10

Men — Andrew Reinman, first, 15:41.72; Dimitri Diamanti, second, 22:55.26; Brett Payseno, third, 23:10.09; Thatcher Cap, fourth, 23:11.64; Chris Finnegan, fifth, 23:15.7; H. Gayne, sixth, 23:28.84; Ian Forrest, seventh, 23:49.77; A. Dettmer, eighth, 23:52.45; Matt Chandler, ninths, 23:55.04; Matthew Partlow, 10th, 24:25.93.

Women — Halle McClain, first (second overall), 22:35.52; Rio Golden, second, 23:27.7; Reda Long, third 23:52.25; Mariah Ordonez, fourth, 23:54.6; Dominique Lopez-Stickney, fifth, 23:57.55; Z. Miller, sixth, 24:56.34; Ann Bartos, seventh, 25:05.78; Sarah Leonard, eighth, 25:19.5; Nikki Leith, eighth, 25:27.14; Bayley Johnson, ninth, 25:40.81; Monica Mader, 10th, 25:54.03.