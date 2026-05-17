PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Noah Foster leads the way for Forks

RAYMOND — Fork’s Noah Foster won two league titles and was part of a third title as a member of a relay team and the Forks girls relay teams dominated at the Pacific 2B league meet in Raymond on Friday.

Foster won the 200 meters (23.7 seconds) and the 400 meters (53.5 seconds) and was the anchor leg on Forks’ first-place 4×400 team of Malachi Rowley, Ryder Fletcher, Adon Arellano and Foster (3:52.64).

Foster also qualified for the District 4 2B meet by finishing third in the 100 (12.01).

The Forks girls 4×400 team (Skye Hestand, Natasha Fletcher, Caitlynn Cooney and Elizabeth Morrison) won in a time of 4:43.2. The girls 4×100 team (Hestand, Fletcher, Kimberly Camacho and Morrison) was second in 56.52 and the 4×200 team (Hestand, Fletcher, Camacho, Morrison) was second in 2:00.96. All three teams move on to district.

Kareena Nandial also won the shot put with a distance of 28 feet, 5½ inches while Kaden Ward won the boys shot put with a personal-best distance of 41-4.

Other girls qualifying for district were Lyric Neel, who finished second in the high jump at 3-10 and fourth in the discus (62-11) and Fletcher, who finished third in the long jump at 14-5. Hestand was third in the 100 meters (14.3) and will move on to district.

For the boys, Ward also qualified in the discus with a personal-best throw of 123-10, good for second and Rowley, who was third in the javelin at 126-0. Arellano finished third in the 300 hurdles in a time of 46.41 and fourth in the 110 hurdles (19.32) and will move on to district in both events.

The District 4 2B meet will be held Thursday in Centralia.

NOL subdistrict

JOYCE —The Neah Bay boys and girls track and field teams both won North Olympic League subdistrict titles this weekend at Crescent High School.

The Neah Bay boys tallied 71 points to 48 for Clallam Bay. The Neah Bay girls had 60 points to 31 for Crescent.

The Neah Bay girls dominated the track events, winning both relays and the 100, 200, 400 and 1,600.

Alexa Greene took first in the 100 with a time of 13.28, Brianna McGimpsey was first in the 200 at 29.21 seconds, Angel Halttunen won the 400 in a time of 1:04.27 and Kail McGimpsey won the 1,600 in 7:41.62.

The Neah Bay team of Alexa Greene, Qwaapeys Greene, Brianna McGimpsey and Halttunen won the 4×100 in a time of 53.38 and the Lady Reds’ team 4×200 with the same four girls took first in a time of 1:52.72.

Crescent had plenty of champions, as well. Naomii Sprague was first in the 100 hurdles (17.08), the 300 hurdles (50.67) and the triple jump (31-½).

Crescent’s Alexis Dunavant was first in the shot put (33-3½) and the discus (109-1). Neah Bay’s Diya Greene took first in the javelin 71-11, while Clallam Bay’s Kaleeka Mendoza-McCarty won the high jump (4-6) and the long jump (14-8).

For the boys, Clallam Bay’s William Hull won the 200 meters (24.93), the 110 hurdles (16.51) and the 300 hurdles (44.8). His Bruins teammate Blake McNally won the 400 meters (56.63) and Uriel Cruz Lopez won the 1,600 (5:53.29).

Neah Bay’s Jordan Greene won the 100 meters (11.99).

The Neah Bay 4×100 team (Vylijah Daniels, Daniel Greene, Jordan Greene and Andres Pascua Jr. (48.32).

Neah Bay did well in the field events. Daniel Cumming was first in the shot put with an outstanding distance of 47-8½, a personal best and the fourth-best distance at the 1B level in the state. Cumming also won the discus with a throw of 125-0.

Neah Bay’s Joseph Smith won the javelin at 113-8 and his teammate Pascua won the long jump at 16-9. Clallam Bay’s Cyrus Politte won the high jump (5-6) and the triple jump (40-10).

All the winners plus all the second-place finishers qualified for the Quad-District 1B meet in Bremerton on Thursday.