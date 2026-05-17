PREP SOCCER: PA season ends on a 1-0 heartbreaker decided by penalty kick

Port Angeles’ Matthew Miller battles a Steilacoom player in the District 3 2A tournament Saturday in Poulsbo. Steilacoom won 1-0 to end Port Angeles’ season with a 15-4-0 record. (Jay Cline/for Peninsula Daily News)

POULSBO — The Port Angeles boys soccer team came up one game short of qualifying for the state 2A tournament, falling to Steilacoom 1-0 in the District 3 2A tournament third-place game to end the Roughriders season.

Port Angeles finished its season with a record of 15-4-0, including a 12-2-0 record in the Olympic League. Three of the Riders’ four losses were by one goal, including one to No. 1 ranked Bainbridge (19-0-0) and another to No. 4-ranked Fife (16-2-1). The Riders won three games over rival North Kitsap and at one point climbed as high as No. 3 in the state Ratings Percentage Index rankings.

The Riders played even with Steilacoom throughout the match with both teams having some chances, according to coach Chris Saari.

Neither team scored in the first half. The Sentinels’ best chance came in the first half after some good passing in the midfield sent a ball through into the Riders penalty box. Freshman goalie Maverick Williams came out and smothered the ball just before the Sentinels forward got to it.

Port Angeles’ Oliver Martinez got several headers on goal but was unable to convert. Steilacoom goalkeeper Pablo Blanco Moreno) tipped one of Port Angeles’ shots over the bar in the second half. Port Angeles pressured Steilacoom early in the second half, forcing a number of free kicks and corner kicks into the Sentinels’ penalty box.

Steilacoom got their goal on a penalty kick late in regulation.

In the 72nd minute, a Sentinels player had the ball in the penalty box as far from the goal as possible with his back turned to the goal.

“He got bumped slightly by a Port Angeles defender and a penalty kick was given,” Saari said. The Sentinel converted the kick. Port Angeles pulled a defender and put in an extra forward, but the Riders were unable to come up with equalizer despite putting pressure on the Sentinels with long throws and set pieces.

The Riders’ Matthew Miller had a good volley chance from the top of the box that went wide right, while Tanner Lagrange had a shot for Port Angeles that went just wide of the far post.

“It was a tough way to go out for Port Angeles having missed a penalty kick against Fife [a 3-2 playoff loss] and then losing on a penalty kick against Steilacoom to end the season.

The Riders had a historic run this season and a very successful regular season,” Saari said.

Part of that history was the play of Miller, who set school records for single-season goals and career goals.

Saari named Martinez his transition player of the match and Grant Butterworth and Williams his defensive players of the match.

The Riders lose five seniors, including four starters. Miller will be playing for Bellevue College next season in the NWAC. Butterworth, Martinez, Roldan Lara and Killian Waknitz also graduate.

Bainbridge, ranked No. 1 in the state, won the district tournament.