PREP SOFTBALL: Forks falls short of state berth

CENTRALIA — The Forks softball season is done after the Spartans lost their final two games at the District 4 2B tournament against a pair of powerhouses, 13-0 to Adna and 24-9 to Pe Ell-Willapa Valley.

The Spartans, usually a powerful offensive team, were only able to manage one hit against Adna, by Karee Neel. The Pirates the No. 5 team in the state, pounded out 14 hits. Chloe Gaydeski gave up just five earned runs as she was hurt by four errors.

Forks won a game at district and finished the season 13-7.

Adna 13, Forks 0

Forks 0 0 0 0 0 x — 0 1 4

Adna 5 1 7 0 x x — 13 14 0

Pitching

Forks — Johnson IP; Gaydeski 3 IP, 14 H, 5 ER, K.

Hitting

Forks — Neel 1-2.

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 24, Forks 9

PEWV pounded out 19 hits, including six home runs, in beating Forks 24-9, which sent Forks to the district 4 2B tournament’s fifth-place game.

PEWV is the ranked No. 7 in the state in Ratings Percentage Index and has scored 14 or more runs 10 times this season. There were a combined 28 hits, 13 errors and nine walks in this wild game.

Forks was down just 12-8 entering the sixth innings, but PEWV scored three in the sixth and nine more in the seventh to blow the game open.

Avery Dilley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run. Neel was 2-for-4 with a two runs scored and two RBIs, while Brooklynn Rondeau hit a double and scored a run. Fynlie Peters went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

PEWV 24, Forks 9

PEWV 0 2 5 5 3 9 — 24 19 8

Forks 1 4 2 1 0 1 — 9 9 5

Pitching

Forks — B. Johnson 2.1 IP, 10 H, 10 ER, 3 K; Gaydeski 3.2 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 3 K.

Hitting

Forks — Dilley 2-4, HR, R, RBI; Neel 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI; Peters 2-4, 2B, RBI; B. Rondeau 1-3, 2B, R; Gaydeksi 1-4, R, RBI

Forks 15, Toutle Lake 5

In the Spartans’ Friday afternoon game, Forks pounded out 19 hits and scored nine runs in the sixth inning to finish the game off. Forks got huge games from Bailey Johnson, Gaydeski and Brooklynn Rondeau.

Rondeau went 3-for-4 with two home runs and a double. She scored two runs and drove in three. Johnson went 3-for-3 with a home run and two doubles, scoring three runs and driving in five. Gaydeski went 3-for-4 with a home run and two doubles, scoring three runs and driving in three.

Neel also went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and Peters was 3-for-4 with two doubles,. She scored a run and drove one in.

Gaydeski pitched a complete game, going six innings, allowing 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out five.

Forks 15, Toutle Lake 5

TL 1 0 3 0 1 0 x — 5 10 3

Forks 1 0 3 0 2 9 x — 15 19 3

Pitching

Forks — Gaydeski 6 IP, 10 H, 3 ER, 5 K.

Hitting

Forks — B. Rondeau 3-4, 2 HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI; Johnson 3-3, HR, 2 2B, 3 R, 5 RBI; Gaydeski 3-4, HR, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Neel 3-4, 3 R; Peters 3-4, 2 2B, R, RBI.