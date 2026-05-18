OUTDOORS: Spot shrimp will not open in some marine areas

OLYMPIA — The recreational spot shrimp fishery will not open in Marine Area 8-1 (Deception Pass, Hope Island and Skagit Bay), Marine Area 8-2 (Port Susan and Port Gardner) and Marine Area 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers announced earlier this month.

“Additional test fishing conducted in Marine Areas 8-1 and 8-2 after the April 13 season announcement confirmed lower abundances than fishery managers observed in earlier test fisheries,” said Katelyn Bosley, the lead WDFW Puget Sound shrimp manager. “WDFW and tribal co-managers have agreed closing all spot shrimp fisheries is the best course of action for this year. We recognize the impact this has on our recreational shrimpers but are also committed to rebuilding the Puget Sound spot shrimp population.”

Other marine areas remaining closed to spot shrimp harvest for conservation reasons include Marine Area 9 (Edmonds, Port Townsend Bay, Admiralty Inlet), though other species of shrimp will open June 1.

In open marine areas, WDFW fishery managers selected the shrimp fishing dates to offer opportunities to harvest spot shrimp while distributing participants and reducing the chance of exceeding recreational quotas. Due to high expected turnout, some areas cannot support weekend openings while remaining within their current quota.

Updated 2026 Puget Sound recreational shrimp seasons:

Marine Area 4 (east of the Bonilla-Tatoosh boundary line): Open daily beginning Sunday for all shrimp species. Shrimping is allowed during daylight hours only. The recreational spot shrimp season closes when the quota is met or Sept. 15, whichever comes first.

Marine Area 5 (western Strait of Juan de Fuca): Open daily beginning Sunday for all shrimp species. Shrimping is allowed during daylight hours only. The recreational spot shrimp season closes when the quota is met or Sept. 15, whichever comes first.

Marine Area 6 (Port Angeles Harbor, eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, excluding the Discovery Bay Shrimp District): Open Sunday and on May 26, June 7-8 and June 21-22 for all shrimp species. Shrimping is allowed during daylight hours only. An announcement regarding additional dates may be made later in the season.

Marine Area 6 (Discovery Bay Shrimp District): Open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. only for all shrimp species. An announcement regarding additional dates may be made later in the season.

Marine Area 12 (Hood Canal Shrimp District): Open on Sunday and on May 26, June 7 and June 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. only for all shrimp species. An announcement regarding additional dates may be made later in the season.

Marine Area 9 (Edmonds, Port Townsend Bay, Admiralty Inlet): Will not open for spot shrimp harvest. It will open June 1 through Oct. 15 for shrimp species other than spot shrimp. It is unlawful to set or pull shrimp gear in waters greater than 150 feet deep. All spot shrimp caught must be immediately returned to the water unharmed.